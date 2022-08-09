No one rocks short hair quite like Halle Berry. The actress has sported a variety of cropped styles over the years, most recently cutting an angled bob in 2021 and later debuting a dramatic buzzed bixie cut at the Critics Choice Awards in March 2022. “This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back !” Berry wrote on Instagram after walking the awards show red carpet. Since then, the star has kept her bixie going strong, but this week, Halle Berry’s purple hair surprised fans who had gotten used to her bleach blonde style.

Berry revealed her new look with an Instagram selfie carousel that shows off her short curls that are dyed a vibrant shade of violet. “I know I look like I’m doing nothing but my hair is quite busy 😂” she captioned the photo. Her followers gushed over the transformation, leaving comments like “Looking good! You can rock any style!” and “Love that for you! Fun! Fun!” One commenter, however, expressed their disapproval, writing: “I don’t like this color on you sweetie.” Luckily, Berry had a sense of humor about the situation, replying: “it’s ok. it’s only wash out hair color😂”

While it’s apparently a temporary hair color, Berry could certainly pull off purple hair permanently — or at least for the rest of the summer season.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Berry began embracing her curls while enjoying a trip to the beach. “back in my happy place,” she captioned a selfie of her walking along the shore. A few days later, she shared a photo that showed her taking a drink from a coconut with the caption: “curls and coconuts.”

While the majority of seasonal hair trends have revolved around rich brunettes, Barbie blonde, and sunny coppers, it goes without saying that summer is the perfect time to experiment with nontraditional shades like Berry’s violet highlights or, if you’re all about the Barbiecore trend, some light pink strands a la Megan Fox — which Fox’s hairstylist previously revealed to be a wig.

If anything, Berry and Fox’s temporary hair color transformations are further proof that you don’t have to fully commit to bold hair color to get in on the fun.