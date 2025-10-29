Three years ago, Ariana Grande dyed her hair blonde for her role as Glinda in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. Next month, the second and final part of the movie — Wicked: For Good — will be released in theaters, marking an end in more ways than one. Now that her time as the Good Witch of the North is complete, Grande is ready to say goodbye to the beloved character. The first step? A return to her natural brunette hair color.

Grande shared a post of the new shade — courtesy of Francesco De Chiara, a London-based hair colorist — on Instagram with the caption, “It’s good to see me, isn’t it?” a reference to her opening line in the first Wicked film. In the mirror selfie, rather than wearing her hair pulled tightly back, Grande’s wearing it long, down her shoulders. Stylist Alyx Liu curled her hair from the mid-lengths to the ends with a slight side part. The rest of her glam is simple — tinted brows, some bronzer, a winged eye, and glossy lips. The photo also shows off her classic French manicure.

Grande has been inching back toward her natural chocolate brown hue for a while now. When she walked the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet in January, the actress sported a warmer blonde hair color with auburn undertones, a few shades darker than the bright blonde seen in the Wicked films.

Now that she’s back to brunette, Grande has officially hung up Glinda’s crown and returned to herself. The darker shade suits her; it’s effortless, chic, and entirely her own.