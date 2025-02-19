Everyone’s favorite TV murder mystery is back and the hype is real. Fans love tuning into The White Lotus not only for the dark humor and juicy cliffhangers, but also the stacked casts filled with a mix of on-screen legends (like Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Imperioli, and Connie Britton) and ones to watch. Past seasons have made stars out of rising talents like Sydney Sweeney and Haley Lu Richardson, and the latest iteration adds Lalisa (aka Lisa) Manobal to this list. Of course the BLACKPINK rapper is massively successful in the K-pop world, but now she’s earning even more fans across the world for both her new acting role and her impeccable red carpet style, which includes the Y2K updo she wore to the show’s Thailand premiere.

The White Lotus’ third season takes place in Thailand, where Manobal was born and raised, so attending the Bangkok premiere on Feb. 14 was a “full circle” (her words) moment for the pop sensation. For this reason, her entire head-to-toe look was infused with tiny tributes to her homeland. Her satin two-piece Louis Vuitton ensemble could be considered a modern take on chut thai, a traditional Thai dress and the bright pink hue emulated that of the region’s native lotus flowers. Manobal also wore a phuang malai, an ornamental garland used as an offering, on her wrist. And while the emerging actor’s aughts-era hair recalled styles that once featured baby barrettes and butterfly clips, her updated take was decked out with teeny tiny lotus flower embellishments.

As for the style itself, Manobal’s light golden brown hair was arranged into a prom-esque updo with a side part, wispy side bangs, and back section pinned up into sculpted curls. Similar styles from the ‘90s and early 2000s have been trending majorly over the past year or so, with celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, and Bella Hadid among its most famous fellow supporters.

This beautifully complicated updo was far from the first time the K-pop singer has shown her love of Y2K style. In fact, BLACKPINK as a whole has been known to bring back ‘00s staples like micro mini skirts, cargo pants, and corset tops as well as the era’s spiky updos and space buns. However, her The White Lotus premiere look shows somewhat of an evolution — from pop princess to sophisticated TV star. That said, with the recent release of her first-ever solo album, Alter Ago, the performer will still be serving plenty of edgy-cool and nostalgic looks, but expect to see more red carpet glamour moments like this mixed in, too.