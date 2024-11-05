Every now and then fashion and beauty fans are treated to a press tour so epic, you can’t help but follow every single step along the way. And not since Barbie’s rollout last year has one movie been so sartorially tied to its characters as the highly-anticipated Wicked. For the last several months, the Broadway musical adaptation’s co-stars have been giving their cinematic counterparts a little nod with a set of nail art here and a fantastical gown there. But now that the screenings have officially started, things are getting a lot witchier. For the Sydney, Australia (Oz, get it?) premiere on Nov. 3rd, Ariana Grande was literally Galinda come to life — not only with her custom Vivienne Westwood dress, but the pink glittery makeup to match.

As the film’s “good witch”, Galinda’s essence is effervescent (at least at first glance) in comparison to fellow witch, Elphaba. For the press tour, Grande and celebrity makeup artist Michael Anthony set out to match her beauty to that mood. “[We] wanted to do something sparkly and Galinda-fied,” the actor told Vogue Australia. “Pink and bubbly, but still timeless and classic.” And as a beauty founder, what better way for Grande to get the exact look she wanted than to make it herself? In collaboration with the upcoming film, r.e.m. Beauty launched an entire Wicked collection that includes eye palettes, makeup sets to match each leading witch, lip products, and more. And as you might expect, products played a major role in whipping up her whimsical, ethereal eyes for the Oz premiere.

To prep, Anthony applied the Luxury Beautification Undereye Masks for a smooth and hydrated canvas. Then, using the Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette’s shades Perfectly Pink (a metallic pink) and Goodness Knows (a matte, peachy-pink), the makeup master got the other-worldly look he and Grande were after — with a little help from r.e.m.’s Flourishing Lengthening Mascara and maybe even a set a falsies.

But the dreamy pink makeup didn’t stop there. For the full monochromatic effect, Anthony used Galinda Glow Drops to illuminate Grande’s skin, added a flush to her cheeks with Eclipse Lip & Cheek Stick in the shade She’s so Good (a bright fuchsia) from the Galinda Makeup Set, and painted on an equally luminous lip by combining the brand’s Lip Stain Marker in Booked and Busy (a soft mauve wine) and the currently sold out Plumping Lip Gloss in Pink Razor (a nude pink) and Chuckie (iridescent lavender).

For Grande, hopping back into her on-screen character through fashion, hair, and makeup has been one of the perks of this junket. “I think what I love most about this press tour is that it’s an opportunity to spend just a little bit more time with Galinda,” she explained in the Vogue story. And with a few more weeks until the U.S. premiere, there should be a lot more bewitching looks to come.