With party-ready updos on the rise, you’re going to want to have a few options in your back pocket. Thankfully, celebritiess like Cardi B., Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez can’t stop wearing them, so you have plenty of inspiration to choose from — whether you’re in the mood for a chic chignon, a ballerina bun, or ‘90s prom hair. In terms of the latter, the trend has been popping up on red carpets and other fashionable functions for the last few years, earning fans like Katy Perry and Keke Palmer among many others. And now another beauty trendsetter has hopped on the bandwagon. On Jan. 21st, Ariana Grande teased her latest product launch via a series of photos by Katia Temkin in which she peeked out from behind a pink curtain with her honey-colored hair in a twisted updo. And while the post certainly drummed up discussion on what was coming soon, fans also couldn’t stop talking about the r.e.m. beauty founder’s artful arrangement of curls.

Grande, who had been rocking her Galinda-inspired beige-y blonde hair for over two year, recently added some more dimension with contrasting lowlights and a more toned-down blonde, and it’s resulted in some of her best hairstyles yet. For example, her pretty ponytails at the 2025 Golden Globes and the National Board Of Review Gala and her bun and bangs from the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Her latest twisted updo is a departure from her string of Audrey Hepburn-inspired looks, but is nonetheless as sophisticated as the rest.

Although Grande wore another twisted style back in October at the 2024 WSJ Innovator Awards, this one feels decidedly more nostalgic. However, with its cascade of curled tendrils on top and slicked, side-parted section in front, it’s like a more modern version of the ‘90s updo.

Fans of the style got an even closer look on Wednesday when the Wicked star revealed her latest launch, a collaborative collection that merges her fragrance line with r.e.m. beauty for the first time ever. The Dreamglow Collection includes R.E.M. Cherry Eclipse, a black cherry and marshmallow meringue scent, as well as three makeup products: Dreamglow Highlight Serum, Eclipse Blush + Lip Stick, and Essential Drip Glossy Balm. All four items will be available at Ulta Beauty beginning Jan. 26. And although you may have to wait a few more days to get your hands on these new additions, you can copy Ari’s updo ASAP.