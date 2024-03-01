Since Goop’s inception in 2008, the wellness brand, founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, has made headlines for its one-of-a-kind health products — including those jade eggs and ice plugs. Sure, some have stirred up controversy, but you can’t deny the former actor has created a successful empire that keeps growing and growing by the day. And on Feb. 29, the entrepreneur spoke about the company at The MAKERS Conference, which is an annual three-day summit that highlights trailblazing women in the business, entertainment, tech, finance, policy, and sports fields. Paltrow, naturally, attended the event in a polka dot blouse from Goop’s clothing line, G. Label.

Paltrow shared some words on stage during the final day of the conference (which was also attended by Studio One Eighty Nine Co-Founder Abrima Erwiah, former Netflix Marketing Chief Bozoma Saint John, and more), held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. As always, the wellness guru endorsed her brand, donning its chic silky top, which includes subtle puff sleeves and ruffles along the collar. (If you like the top, here’s some good news: There are still a few sizes left in stock.) From there, Paltrow opted for slouchy, high-rise black trousers (perhaps the brand’s Kelly Wide-Leg Trousers?). On the accessories front, she skipped jewelry altogether and instead styled the look with a sleek black leather belt and pointy black pumps.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment

In addition to wearing pieces at events, Paltrow is constantly sharing G. Label’s latest looks with her Instagram followers. Just a few days ago, for instance, she waxed poetic about the brand’s newest drop. “The new G. Label collection is everything I want to wear right now,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s full of classics from our archives, redone with a preppy, nautical twist.” In the image, she’s donning the Gia Oversize Striped Cashmere Crewneck with relaxed light-wash jeans.

Should you be into Paltrow’s latest polka dot outfit, copy it for an upcoming meeting or dinner with the pieces below.