Despite her striking resemblance to her iconic mother, Reese Witherspoon, 24-year-old Ava Phillippe has always made it a point to carve out her own aesthetic niche. The young creative seems to prefer bolder, edgier aesthetic choices on the whole, adding some youthful, trendy flair into everything from her outfit choices to her makeup finishes. That said, there’s still plenty of visual crossover from mother to daughter — hair color included. On the last day of July, Phillippe unveiled brown hair, a deep yet warm-toned shade of chocolate that totally revitalizes her entire look. As fans of Witherspoon know, too, she’s no stranger to a brunette moment both in real life and on-screen. It seems like the ability to look incredible with every hair color just runs in the family.

Phillippe announced the big change on her Instagram, captioning the reveal post, “Time to see how the other half lives #brunette”. In her cat-eye sunglasses, red floral mini-dress, and deep cherry nail polish, her entire look felt like the ideal summer-fall transition moment. Her hairstyle and cut are the same as ever, featuring long layers and cheekbone-length curtain bangs. Fans and friends flocked to the comments to praise the new hair color, including Witherspoon herself. “It’s a whole mood,” Phillippe’s mom gushed in the reply section, along with a heart emoji — perfectly said.

Even without their mutually signature shade of sunshine-blonde, Phillippe still looks like a spitting image of her famous mother. Witherspoon has gone brunette plenty of times throughout her life, including for some of the biggest roles of her career. In 2004, Witherspoon dyed her hair brown to play June Carter Cash in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line, for which she’d win Best Actress at the Oscars. She kept the hair color on and off over the years, but always seemed to return to her natural blonde. For her latest high-profile role on Apple TV’s The Morning Show, Witherspoon just debuted a gold-toned shade of brunette (just a wig, though) that looks strikingly similar to Phillippe’s new color.

Celebrity colorist Tucker Goodwine, who works with Chris McMillan at his salon, is the creative behind Phillippe’s new shade. One of a few stars debuting dark hair to close out summer, she’ll surely inspire even more.