Most who tuned into the 73rd Annual Emmys Awards would wholeheartedly agree that Anya Taylor-Joy's beauty look was, simply put, timelessly exquisite. The Queen's Gambit star is no stranger to owning the red carpet, but her latest masterpiece, in particular, might just be her best glam moment thus far. Ahead of the event on Sunday, September 19, celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell brought the 25-year-old's natural glam to life using an impressive lineup of Dior Beauty products. The brand was the perfect choice, as the actor donned a Christian Dior Haute Couture ensemble to the event designed by renowned Italian fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

"The inspiration for Anya's look came from her exquisite Dior gown," said Eisdell in a statement shared with TZR. "I kept her eyes soft and classic to complement the pale yellow gown and chose a bright red lip, which perfectly complemented her yellow opera coat and jewels."

Taylor-Joy's stylist, Law Roach, teamed the gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry — specifically diamond and platinum earrings and a necklace that she wore backward to draw even more eyes to that unforgettably stunning backless gown.

Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell rounded out the Netflix star’s beauty look by styling her blonde strands in an elegant updo using Pureology hair care products.

Eisdell kept the star’s fans happy by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos of Taylor-Joy’s finished look. In the accompanying caption of a clip, she wrote, “This woman blows me away, her kindness, her beauty and undeniable talent.”

In the video clip, the actor turned her head to the side to give viewers a better look at her glam and simultaneously showed how wildly perfect her complexion looked. Eisdell used Dior Capture Totale C.E.L.L. Energy Serum and Capture Dreamskin Age Defying Skin Care & Perfect to prep her skin for makeup — and it shows.

Inspired by Taylor-Joy’s glam? Keep scrolling for a look at every single Dior makeup product Eisdell used on the star ahead of the red carpet. And if you’re so inclined, you can shop every single one.

