Zendaya has always known her way around a red carpet outfit. From metallic blazers and supersized hats to avant-garde couture, the star is always dressed perfectly on-theme. After a busy summer, she’s about to finish the year with her stylish Dune: Part Three press tour this winter — naturally, dressed by her longtime stylist Law Roach. As Fashion Month’s Spring 2027 season begins, it seems highly likely that some of the top looks from New York Fashion Week could make their way into her wardrobe for the sci-fi franchise’s promotional cycle

If Zendaya’s first two Dune tours taught audiences anything, it’s that she never fears a statement outfit and can always find a way to match the story’s aesthetic with themed “method dressing.” Many of the silhouettes seen during NYFW’s latest round of shows could also tap into that look. Flowing shapes and earthy tones could nod to the rustic deserts and planets of the movies’ futuristic world. Meanwhile, metallic designs could be styled as a nod to the universe’s artificial technology. New runway looks can also be customized for Zendaya’s specific needs — so it stands to reason that there could be subtle changes to outfits from labels like Coach, Altuzarra, Michael Kors, and more that were just shown to the fashion world.

Below, see designs from New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2027 shows that are worth a spot on Zendaya’s Dune: Part Three press tour.

Altuzarra

Courtesy of Altuzarra

This metallic gold jacket and skirt set from Altuzarra’s Spring 2027 collection would make a regal statement on the red carpet. The coordinating white eyelet shirt would create an undone effect, though Roach could also style the design with different pieces.

Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Michael Kors’ modern collection wasn’t totally Dune-coded, but this color-blocked dress could be part of Zendaya’s rotation. The piece’s two-toned black and yellow panels make a strong statement, while its asymmetric hem feels chicly futuristic — just like the intergalactic world of the films.

Ulla Johnson

Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

This gauzy orange gown from Ulla Johnson’s Spring 2027 collection is wispy and free-spirited, just like the shifting desert sands. Its sheer skirt and hint of white trim also provide subtle details for a standout shoe moment, which you can always count on Zendaya to deliver.

Sabyasachi

Dan Lecca/Courtesy of Sabyasachi

With its silky textures and muted-and-bright color combinations, this Sabyasachi look could make its way into Zendaya’s Dune: Part Three wardrobe. The plunging neckline and knotted skirt create elevated details that are bold but sophisticated, and would pair well with the star’s go-to Christian Louboutin heels.

Coach

Courtesy of Coach

Stuart Vevers’ gold silk tank top and trousers from Coach’s Spring 2027 show would look right at home in Zendaya’s Dune: Part Three rotation, with their swishing texture and high shine. Based on Zendaya’s past looks, including outings in Coach, Roach would likely remove the cropped knit top underneath and swap the shoe for a sharper silhouette.

Pamella Roland

Courtesy of Pamella Roland

Pamella Roland’s latest show included lots of embellished dresses, including this gold number with flowing sleeves. The sequin-covered design channeled the warmth and ease of dressing in the desert, making it a potential Dune: Part Three option. It would also be full-circle for Zendaya, who attended the designer’s show during her very first Fashion Week.