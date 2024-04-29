While fashion enthusiasts are no doubt mourning the end of Zendaya’s press tour rotation for Challengers (the movie hit theaters last Friday), another fashion muse is here to make the sartorial blues go away. The Challengers star passed the torch to Anne Hathaway, who is currently delivering a plethora of applause-worthy press tour outfits while promoting her new rom-com, The Idea of You (which drops on Amazon Prime on May 2). Before now, press-related events for the highly-anticipated book-to-movie adaptation have been slim to none, but with the release date just days away, Hathaway is slipping into high promotional gear — delivering one stellar look after the other.

The film’s star and producer kicked off the release week press schedule on a high note — with a private screening in New York and a fabulous red carpet outfit, of course. On April 28, at 92NY in the Upper East Side, Hathaway tapped into her edgier side in an archival leather three-piece suit set from Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015, complete with a black leather vest, a coordinating fitted blazer, and skinny patent jeans. Then, less than 24 hours later, the Oscar winner returned to her stealth wealth aesthetic in a white mini dress and a matching cropped jacket courtesy of Patou Spring/Summer 2024 for an appearance on The TODAY Show alongside her costar, Nicholas Galitzine.

And that’s not all — new outfits are popping up by the minute. With that said, keep scrolling for all of Hathaway’s most recent press tour outfits and bookmark this post as we’ll be updating it until the film drops on May 2.

April 29

To embrace the 70-degree New York weather, Hathaway opted for a particularly summer-ready turquoise set from Simkhai. The A-lister paired a semi-sheer ribbed tank top with a matching mesh midi skirt adorned with sculptural ruffles at the hem.

Bright and early that morning, Hathaway was snapped by photographers en route to The TODAY Show studios in Midtown Manhattan. The Devil Wears Prada star offered up endless seasonal outfit inspo in a chic white mini dress coupled with a matching jacket from the Patou Spring/Summer 2024 collection, the atelier’s Le Petit Leather Shoulder Bag, semi-sheer ivory tights, and pointy Christian Louboutin pumps.

April 28

Hathaway’s sartorial prowess shined at a private 92NY screening of The Idea of You, as she sourced an archival head-to-toe leather suit set from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 runway. A black tie and floral leather Jimmy Choo pumps rounded out her OOTN.

March 16

Joining celebrities like Meghan Markle, Emily Blunt, and more, Hathaway attended the 2024 South by Southwest (SXSW) conference which served as world premiere of The Idea of You. Hathaway and her stylist, Erin Walsh, got their hands on another Patou Spring/Summer 2024 design — this time, she wore a rhinestone baby doll dress topped with chevron-shaped crystals. Hathaway added even more shimmer to her final ‘fit via a slew of Bulgari accents, including a metallic silver shoulder bag, the Fiorever Ring, the matching diamond floral earrings, and the Serpenti Viper Bracelet (which is priced at $69,000).

That same day, before introducing her new film at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, Hathaway swapped her Patou mini for a white tank top enhanced with a feather trim at the hem as well as two-tone patchwork jeans from Victoria Beckham.