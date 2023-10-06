Ever since the beloved series Sex and the City first aired 25 years ago, Sarah Jessica Parker has continued paying homage to her on-screen alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw IRL. More specifically, the Emmy-winning actor has a track record of stepping out in risk-taking outfits reminiscent of those her character once wore — think exposed-bra looks and out-of-the-box print mixing, just to name a few. And on Oct. 5, she knocked it out of the park with her Carrie-approved ensemble. While attending the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala, Parker wore a tutu and mismatched shoes, both of which referenced iconic moments from SATC.

On Thursday night, Parker arrived at Lincoln Center in a black off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress from the house’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The new-season number featured a hoop skirt under multiple layers of tulle, which served up a tutu effect (a romantic style Carrie was known to wear throughout the series). Elsewhere, Parker nixed a necklace and instead accessorized with a rhinestone handbag and a wide satin hair bow. The fashion muse’s choice of shoes — mismatched black and nude pumps from her label SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker — reflected another classic Carrie moment. SATC fans undoubtedly remember the scene from Season 3, episode 13, “Escape From New York,” when she wore two different colored Christian Louboutin heels.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

(+) James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Naomi Watts, too, donned a Carolina Herrera hoop-skirted midi at last evening’s star-studded affair. Her pick? A strapless tulle little black dress from the label’s recent Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. The Infinite Storm actor accessorized with sleek all-black styles, including stilettos and a small clutch.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

SJP stans out there will be pleased to hear we found her exact Carolina Herrera dress. (Tip: We suggest adding it to your cart ASAP, as Parker’s ensembles tend to sell out quickly.) Below, scoop up a handful of ballet-ready pieces to finish the look.