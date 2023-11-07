If you clicked into this post, we have a feeling you may have stayed up past your bedtime last night, going back and forth between your Instagram and TikTok apps to ensure you saw every single style moment that graced the 61st annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards red carpet. (Hollywood darling Lola Tung, who stunned in Balmain, cemented herself as a fashion It girl to watch.) And luckily, the fun isn’t over quite yet: Now it’s time to read up on the winners of the 2023 CFDA Awards, presented by Amazon Fashion, which were announced during the event on Monday evening. So, let’s discuss the fashion industry’s need-to-know names, shall we?

The ceremony, which was held at the American Museum of Natural History in uptown Manhattan, kicked off with CFDA Chairman and designer Thom Browne, who just celebrated his eponymous label’s 20th anniversary, giving his opening remarks. Meanwhile, the evening’s host, Anne Hathaway, presented the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award alongside Narciso Rodriguez. The winner was — drumroll, please — Catherine Holstein, the brainchild of New York-based brand Khaite. Yes, this is the second year in a row Holstein took home the coveted prize — needless to say, the label is one of the industry’s biggest players right now. As for the menswear category, J Balvin and Greg Lauren handed out the award to namesake designer Willy Chavarria, who cut his teeth at Ralph Lauren and American Eagle Outfitters before launching his brand in 2015. (Chavarria also received the Designer of the Year Award at the first-ever Latin American Fashion Awards on Nov. 4.)

Another win we’re particularly thrilled about? The American Emerging Designer of the Year, named Rachel Scott, the founder of Diotima. The rising designer, who grew up in Kingston, Jamaica, is making her mark on the industry thanks to her beloved one-of-a-kind crochet creations.

Before we give away any more spoilers, keep scrolling to find all the winners of the 2023 CFDA Awards. We’ll see you back here next year.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Catherine Holstein for Khaite

American Menswear Designer of the Year

Willy Chavarria

American Accessory Designer of the Year

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen for The Row

Shop with Google American Emerging Designer of the Year

Rachel Scott for Diotima

CFDA’s 2023 Fashion Icon

Serena Williams

Innovation Award Presented by Amazon Fashion

goop

The Board of Directors’ Tribute Award

Vera Wang

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard

Alina Cho

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Maria Cornejo

The Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Domenico De Sole

The Environmental Sustainability Award

Mara Hoffman

The International Award

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson