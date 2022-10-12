Avid Anne Hathaway fans may have noticed that, as of late, the actor has been taking a more fun, experimental approach to her style. ICYMI, she recently channeled her Devil Wears Prada character, Andy Sachs, to attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Now, those who love her fashions will want to take note of Hathaway’s most recent street style moments, which included a funky printed blazer. She wore the attention-grabbing piece while arriving at The View talk show in New York City on Oct. 12. (The star is currently on the East Coast promoting her forthcoming feature, Armageddon Time, which will officially release on Oct. 28.)

Hathaway’s jacket was covered in a black-and-white triangle pattern and featured big shoulder pads, which gave the garment a boxy, ‘80s-inspired look. Underneath the topper, Hathaway layered a cream-colored mini dress with sweet silver detailing around the collar — a clever choice that offset the bold pattern and boxy silhouette, giving her look a more polished feel. For shoes, the star opted for a pair of black knee-high boots with slightly slouchy, roomy shafts, coupled with semi-sheer black tights. Lastly, Hathaway accessorized her OOTD with a large black purse by Victoria Beckham and a pair of large, butterfly-shaped Serpenti sunglasses from Bvlgari with ornate detailing on the outer corners.

Gotham/GC Images

Oversized blazer styles — especially those in attention-grabbing colors and prints — have been trending for a while, and clearly aren’t losing steam for are for fall 2022. They proved to be a street style staple during the Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Month. Now, the Ocean’s 8 actor has hopped on the bandwagon, giving the buzzy garment her stamp of approval. Sadly, the maker of her exact jacket is yet to be confirmed. For those who want to copy the star’s look ASAP, you can do so with a nearly identical blazer, dress, boots, and a handbag, plus the Hathaway-approved Bvlgari sunnies, ahead.

