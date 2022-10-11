If the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of suit jackets is long office hours or those dreaded dressed-up-on-the-top, sweatpants-on-the-bottom Zoom meetings, you’re not alone. However, over the last few years, the once formal style has let loose and been at the receiving end of a complete high fashion makeover by way of vibrant fabrics, oversized fits, and striking embellishment. Now it’s perfect for everything from running errands in your athleisure to spontaneous pizza and beer nights — that is, of course, if you’re up to date with the latest blazer trends of fall 2022. Pick the right one (or two) and you’re totally covered.

“A great blazer is one of the most versatile things we can have in our closets,” opines Los-Angeles based stylist Margaret Williamson Bechtold. She tell TZR that there’s an entire side of her closet dedicated to variations of the silhouette — and she’ll happily make the case as to why you should have one, too. “An item that’s as good with a matching trousers as it is when thrown over a T-shirt or a workout set? That's investment shopping at its finest,” she points out. “Right now I'm most excited about cropped, big-shouldered blazers, bold color, modern-retro vibes and mega-huge proportions.”

Really, thanks to the work of this season’s buzziest brands — Dion Lee, Feng Chen Wang, Autumn Adeigbo, and Sergio Hudson are fan favorites — there’s a blazer out there for every occasion, no matter your personal style. Find your perfect option ahead, where TZR has compiled the best designs of the season alongside expert styling tips.

Feather-Trimmed

We’ve seen them on bags, shoes and even earrings but now feathers have finally made their way onto blazers, and we’re not complaining about it. Bored of that little black dress you inevitably end up reaching for every Saturday night? Feather (or even faux fur) trimmed blazers possess the same sartorial appeal and keep you warm — it’s a win-win situation. Pro tip: Take things up a notch and opt for a happy hue, like bold blue, hot pink, or royal purple.

Cropped

Stow away your go-to short shirt in favor of its cooler, autumnal cousin — the cropped blazer. For an edgier effect, consider one with plenty of detail (think metallic eyelet or beading), or go utilitarian by way of big exposed pockets.

Deconstructed

Asymmetrical, slashed, or cut in half and sewn back together, deconstructed blazers tick pretty much every box but boring. London-based designer Feng Chen Wang, in particular, is a master of this look: Her self-named line incorporates jackets with varying lengths in the front and back, raw hems, and pockets cut in half.

Totally Clueless

Take cues from Cher Horowitz’s iconic style with a bit of punchy plaid (perhaps as part of a matching set?). Just remember to work in some color, so the motif reads more cheeky and cool than full on school uniform.

Oversized

This season bigger really is better. Look for lightweight pieces that play up the shoulders and balance the oversized proportions out with a belt that cinches the waist. “Going bigger creates a loose, desirable draping effect that keeps this traditional office staple out of too-stuffy territory,” advises Bechtold. And if you want to work in punchy color or pattern? Just keep the rest of your look simple to let your suiting take centerstage.