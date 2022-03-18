With in-person premieres and award shows in full swing again, Anne Hathaway is bringing sexy back to the red carpet. On March 17, Hathaway wore a cutout dress to the WeCrashed premiere in Los Angeles. Her sky blue look made a sleek-but-sexy sartorial statement, which was a change from her earlier ensemble this week from Christopher John Rogers. (She wore a three-piece pantsuit set while visiting The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.) The new Apple TV+ series will cover the story of co-working space WeWork, with Jared Leto playing co-founder Adam Neumann and Hathaway as his wife, Rebekah Neumann. Other cast members include actors America Ferrera, Cricket Brown, Kyle Marvin, O-T Fagbenle, and Theo Stockman.

Styled by Erin Walsh, Hathaway wore a two-toned, one-shoulder midi dress from David Koma. While the baby blue color alone was striking, the pièce de résistance was the dramatic cutout starting from the left shoulder and extending across her body to reveal her abs and a black bra-like design beneath, offset by a high slit on the right. For accessories, Hathaway donned black suede Aquazzura heels and Bvlgari diamond jewelry. She carried a black lizard skin clutch by Bvlgari as well. Meanwhile, Leto joined Hathaway on the red carpet in a double-breasted, dark velvet-and-glitter-speckled Gucci suit, which he teamed with a white ruffled shirt, sheer gloves inset with crystals, and shiny red heels.

This isn’t the first time Hathaway has opted for a sexy silhouette this year. On March 12, she donned an ankle-length, silver chainmail Versace gown with cutouts along the sides of her torso at a South by Southwest (SXSW) event in Austin, Texas. Though, if you’re feeling inspired by Hathaway’s most recent look, you can shop a similar set below.

