More so than most, Anne Hathaway's appeal is cross-generational. By technical standards, she's what you'd call an "elder millennial", born just one year after the era formally starts. Her classic performance techniques, role choices, and poise endear her to older folks, though, while her irreverent humor and always-excellent outfits are beloved by the younger crowd. With her latest Instagram post, though, she's fully embracing the Gen Z aesthetic in a way that's both so playful and extremely practical. Hathaway's pimple patches are more than just a way to eliminate stubborn acne spots — they're colorful statement-makers that deserve to be seen and appreciated, not concealed and covered up.

Hathaway showed off the stickers in a car selfie, dressed in dark oval sunglasses and a denim hat. One blue Starface patch dots her chin, while a hot pink one sits just north of her top lip. “Stars, they’re just like us,” she quipped in the caption, which her fans went wild for in the comment section. While they’re packed with the same acne-killing ingredient as other pimple patches on the market — they’re 100% hydrocolloid, which absorbs bacteria — the unique, instantly recognizable star shape helps grip the skin for hours at a time.

Of course, the Starface look is almost as critical as its efficacy. They’re bright, bold-colored on purpose, made to turn a traditionally “shameful” skin condition into a fun, fearless fashion statement — a very welcome change. It’s a narrative flip particularly embraced by Gen Z, who wear the stars with the same casual consideration as a pair of earrings. Of course, it’s still considered a little controversial by some, who question wearing an attention-grabbing face sticker in general — but really, that’s the whole fun of the brand. They’re now a celebrity favorite, too, worn by fellow A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Willow Smith, Florence Pugh, and more, and were even incorporated into Collina Strada’s Spring 2024 fashion show.

It seems like Hathaway has embracing plenty of Gen Z-approved trends lately, including her newfound affinity for TikTok. She’s hopped on audio trends, vlogged, and even shared some of her favorite red carpet beauty hacks. Here’s hoping she does a full-fledged Get Ready With Me next.