Everyone has their all-time favorite celebrity fashion look. Perhaps yours is Sarah Jessica Parker’s 2014 Met Gala Oscar de la Renta number? Or maybe it’s Zendaya’s fiery red Vera Wang ensemble from the 2021 CFDA Awards? Regardless of which one is your fav, however, you’ll want to take into account that these history-making sartorial moments wouldn’t be possible without the industry’s top celebrity stylists. This week, to pay tribute to these creatives and their work, a dinner was hosted for the stylists and stars by The Hollywood Reporter x Jimmy Choo. The fashion looks at the soirée were beyond memorable.

The star-studded bash was held at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood to celebrate The Hollywood Reporter’s annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists issue. This year, the magazine awarded Stylist of the Year to the one and only Elizabeth Stewart, whose clients include industry heavy weights like Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, and Amanda Seyfried. Additionally, the 2023 list included veteran stylists like Erin Walsh, (a retired) Law Roach, Jamie Mizrahi, Samantha McMillen, Molly Dickson, and Jordan Johnson — to name a few.

At the celebration, when you put stylists and their A-lister clients together in the same room, you’re, of course, left with a slew of top-notch looks. For starters, Dakota Fanning, who attended with her stylist Samantha McMillen, rocked a Loewe anthurium mini dress. Then there was the classic black gown seen on actor Riley Keough, who toasted her stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

See more show-stopping looks from the celebrity-filled dinner, below.

Megan Thee Stallion

Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The “Sweetest Pie” singer wowed in a 1997 Paco Rabanne two-piece set.

Elle & Dakota Fanning

Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The Fanning sisters brought their style A-game. Dakota’s dress, too, may have called to mind a similar look from Zendaya back in September 2022. (The star wore a white anthurium dress from Loewe.)

Law Roach

Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The former celebrity stylist wore a Willy Chavarria look.

Jurnee Smollett

Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Smollett went with a sleek Versace look.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

On the heels of the Mystery Murder 2 premiere, Turner-Smith, who stars in the movie, attended the dinner wearing a head-turning feathery blue gown.

Riley Keough

Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The Daisy Jones & The Six star opted for a polished black number.

Erin Walsh & Lucy Hale

Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The stylist posed alongside the actor and they both stunned in neutral ensembles.