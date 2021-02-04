Anne Hathaway is a trusted source for versatile and dependable everyday outfits. Her style file is a cocktail of skinny jeans and sweater outfits, which she uses as bouncing-off points to add in statement accessories. This is precisely what she did on Feb. 4, when Hathaway wore a logo Balmain handbag with her outfit. The designer piece added an edgy twist to her categorically relaxed wardrobe and was a style move worth taking note of by fans.

For her outing, the actor dressed down in a baby pink top, a pair of blue skinny jeans, a camel-hued coat, and a trusty pair of sneakers. The kicks, which appear to be the NikeCourt Royale AC, featured an all-white body and the brand's prominent black swoosh. On her shoulders was Balmain's ivory and black jacquard 1945 bag, which appeared to be the medium-size design from the label. The two-tone accessory just so happened to match her footwear, too. Given that Hathaway's handbag selections usually consist of Chanel Flap bags and YSL's Sac De Jours, in mostly unprinted and demure colors, this boisterous carryall from Balmain was completely unexpected. The logo-covered statement bag, however, paired well with her simple outfit — and it was a fashion choice the Kardashians would likely have approved of. (The whole family are avid supporters of Balmain, led by Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.)

Stoianov / BACKGRID

This casual look comes a month after Hathaway stunned the internet with her creative, at-home photo shoot. If you recall, back in Jan., the actor promoted her rom-com film Locked Down and decided to host a fashion shoot, which called on dazzling dresses from the likes of Atelier Versace, Azzaro and Vivienne Westwood. Though her outfit from today was decidedly a lot more toned down than those previous red carpet looks, it was equally as worthy of a second glance thanks to her eye-catching handbag. If the star's casual, Zoom-appropriate outfit left a lasting fashion impression in your mind, recreate the entire ensemble yourself by shopping the pieces below.

