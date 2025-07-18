I have interviewed CEOs, major celebrities, and Olympians, but the people I am most impressed by are those who manage to travel with just one bag. And I am not even talking about a long trip, I mean for an overnight weekend excursion.

I have always been a bag lady in both the sense that I love handbags as a standalone fashion entity, but also as a vessel through which I can exercise my need to be prepared for anything by bringing everything I am able to physically carry. Designer and discount alike, if it can transport the contents of my life and whatever I need to survive a day trip to the rough tundra of Westport, Connecticut, I am interested. But as I get older and I begin to become more convinced that shoulder shopping bag — tennis elbow’s less athletic cousin — is a real condition, and I am one Boatkin Bag away from entering full Strega Nona territory (minus the incredible cooking skills).

So when I heard about Naghedi bags and saw their elegant but simple woven neoprene aesthetic as well as celebrity fan base, I was definitely intrigued. Jennifer Lawrence, Gisele Bündchen, and Jessica Alba are all fans. I even spotted one on the arm of fabulous Colman Domingo in the recent vacation-focused Netflix mini-series, The Four Seasons. Part of the reason they have become a cult favorite is their style diversity. They have an array of silhouettes including totes, hobos, and crossbodies as well as clutches and cosmetic pouches. Many of the core items including the St. Barts and the Tulum come in petite, small, medium, and large sizes as well as an array of rich colors and fun double-weave patterns.

The Wear Test For An Overpacker

The woven detailing on Naghedi bags gives them a bit of that Bottega Veneta chicness, but when you touch the neoprene material you know this bag can handle life. They are water-resistent and ultra-lightweight, making them somehow perfect for both running through an airport or parking yourself at the beach all day. Naghedi founder Sara Naghedi, had worked in the accessories world for 20 years before coming up with the idea. “I realized that neoprene can be stylish and polished, while retaining its laid-back feel and versatility,” she says to TZR. “By hand-weaving our neoprene, we treat it as an artisanal fabric rather than just a performance material, bridging the gap between casual and luxury.” Even the names of the bags — Nomad, Jetsetter, Kyoto, Tangier, Laguna — provide you with a bit of escapism, even if you are just going to SoulCycle.

I personally opted for the Nomad Medium Hobo in Celadon, a soft greenish, gray hue that literally goes with everything (very Jennifer Lawrence, post-2023 vibes). Usually I go for a crossbody or a giant tote bag (which come with straps) but I just found this shape to be so chic, although I was trepidatious about the size. Would this bag fit my whole life? I put the bag to the ultimate test and brought it along for a workout class, which meant a change of clothes, some face products, a 40 oz. Stanley water bottle, a snack, my wallet, Airpods, and a hardcover book I aspired to pull out on the subway. I’m happy to report it fit it all, and I didn’t look like I was packing for boarding school.

Naghedi bags have what I call the MPBQ or the Mary Poppins Bag Quality in that they look like a regular tote but can hold way more than you think. I was assured that I could feel confident going away for a weekend with only one of the large styles if I didn’t give myself seven outfit choices. And when my Stanley inevitably tipped and spilled in the bag, it didn’t create a soppy mess at the bottom. The material soaked up the liquid like a champ. Of course, it helped that I had only had the bag for a few days and had not fully littered it with rogue purse pills, candy wrappers and half-eaten Power Bars. That said, these bags can truly schlep the important stuff but also somehow stay looking pristine. “The market was missing a bag that felt elegant, but not so precious,” says Naghedi. “In the end, I created the bag I wanted for myself.”

The Naghedi Breakdown

Unlike many label-adorned designer options, the Naghedi price point is a little more friendly though still an investment if you go for some of the bigger bags. They range between $50 to about $460 for a large tote bag. “I didn’t want to design another fast-fashion bag that would be discarded or set aside after a season,” says the founder. “I focused on how I would realistically wear the bag every day and how the design could remain relevant over time.” Another perk of Naghedi bags is that you can feel good while wearing it. The female-founded brand puts its employees at the forefront, even recently starting a “weaving from home” program where artisans have the ability to work from their own household, with the brand retrieving their woven samples weekly or daily. This allows for a work-life balance, especially for working mothers.

In addition to bags, Naghedi also has shoes in beautiful handwoven neoprene including slide sandals, classic clogs, and a timeless Mary Jane flat. It also just released its first collection of small accessories, featuring a handwoven neoprene headband and a jewelry pouch.