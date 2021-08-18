(Celebrity)

12 Celebrity Trench Coat Outfit Ideas To Try For Fall

You’ll have a renewed appreciation for the piece.

By Emma Childs
Cardi B wears a monogrammed Lous Vuitton trench coat with a matching hat and purse.

Tracee Ellis Ross

“Ugly,” dadcore sneakers remain one of the most polarizing trends circulating within fashion (you either love them or you really don’t). Here, Ross makes a solid case for the chunky shoe when she paired hers with a plaid trench coat for a relaxed look.RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Bieber

Bieber is a master of trench coat outfits. Case in point: her emerald green Staud leather coat, which she paired with neutral basics. Tap into her effortless vibe by styling a leather trench in an eye-popping hue with pared-back items like a white tank and jeans.BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

