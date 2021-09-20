Everyone has a default outfit they wear when checking off their Sunday list of to-dos, and celebrities are no exception. Some, like Jennifer Aniston, opt for comfort and choose leggings and oversized hoodies when tackling their weekend chores. While others, who fall on the opposite end of the sartorial spectrum, use a day of running errands as another opportunity to show off their on-trend styling skills. For instance, Rihanna’s supermarket look emphasized luxe jewelry and designer pieces. There’s also Angelina Jolie, who wore heels while grocery shopping over the weekend for a dressy take on laid-back errand wear.

Jolie’s outfit felt utterly on par with her traditionally polished aesthetic (she is the queen of formal minimalism, after all) and she also made a case for why you, too, might want to consider leveling up your weekend style. On Sept. 19, the Hollywood icon was spotted stocking up on food for the week at Los Angeles celebrity hot spot and organic market, Erewhon.

The actor wore a camel-colored Max Mara belted coat atop what appears to be a black, calf-length skirt. And now here’s where her outfit veers away from conventional grocery store fashion; As opposed to wearing one of the many comfortable shoes other celebs view as errand-running staples — say a pair of sneakers or Birkenstocks — Jolie chose nude pumps.

GAMR / BACKGRID

A dressy heel isn’t the traditional shoe (for most people) to sport when racing around the grocery aisles in pursuit of hard-to-find ingredients you need for a new recipe. But, it’s worth noting the actor has always opted for classic, put-together pieces while she’s out and about (look to her massive collection of designer shoes, ranging from stilettos to ballerina flats, as proof). Thus, her recent heeled choice of footwear isn’t entirely out of the left field. If anything, Jolie wearing nude heels while grocery shopping actually feels like the most quintessential errand-running look for her.

Plus, Jolie’s sophisticated look demonstrates just how easy it is to take any casual weekend outfit to the next fashionable level. For your next outing — whether you’re heading to your local supermarket or cashing in on your CVS coupons — slip on an elevated pump. As Jolie exemplified, the footwear choice feels unexpected yet also classic, yielding an undeniably flawless outfit.

The exact brand of her nude heels has not yet been revealed, but you will find several pairs of pumps, just ahead, that replicate her shoes timeless look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.