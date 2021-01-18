Everyone has a favorite outfit they default to while tackling sundry items on their to-do list, and style icons are no exception. Some might go with a monochrome activewear set while others gravitate towards a pair of worn-in jeans and a tee. No one's day-to-day uniform is as effortlessly cool as Angelina Jolie's all-black outfit though, which she calls on for nearly every errand run. What you might not realize is that this ensemble also happens to break one of fashion's biggest rules.

Jolie joins other stars like Rihanna and Meghan Markle who rely on head-to-toe black outfits, but this style is considered a faux pas by some arbiters of taste. Anna Wintour, for example, has publicly struck down this style choice over the years — most notably in her 73 Questions video for Vogue. Jolie's look, however, is still stylish enough to make all onlookers want to test-drive it themselves.

For a shopping trip to Target with her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Jolie seemed to ignore the naysayers and went for it with her all-black look. The Maleficent actor wore a tie-neck blouse with a long trench coat and a pair of dark skinny jeans. Her accessories — a pair of Rag & Bone Walker boots and a 2017-era Celine clasp bag — gave the ensemble an undeniable fashion boost.

Jolie's personal iteration of the all-black uniform felt fresh, especially with her mix of textures (wool, leather, denim: check). This isn't the first time she's worn the sartorial combination, either — many of her public appearances, over the years, have depended on the color story. Take a glimpse at some of her finest all-black outfits, below. She wore this style while trekking through Los Angeles International Airport (top-right) in 2015 and also out to dinner at Quality Meats (bottom-right) in 2011. Every time, Jolie mixed textures and silhouettes pristinely, ensuring that the black-on-black look is always polished and never boring.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Chinchilla/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

To get her latest ensemble, browse the key pieces ahead, including her exact Rag & Bone boots, which are in stock at Harvey Nichols.

