If there's one Hollywood actor who continually pops up in the fashion discourse season after season, it's Angelina Jolie. The bona fide fashion icon is considered by fans as one to watch on and off the red carpet and in Jolie's new interview with British Vogue, you can finally catch a glimpse, and get confirmation from the actress herself, on her off-duty staples. In a two-minute YouTube video, Jolie shares all the unfussy items in her handbag, proving her personal style is classic and all about the essentials.

To start, Jolie is casually sitting on the grass, barefoot, outside of her house in Los Angeles. Though there was obviously a camera crew in front of her filming — she gives them a shoutout in the video — you get an extremely rare glimpse into the uber private star's life. Jolie, as if welcoming close friends into her home, is dressed down in a plain white T-shirt tucked into black pants and has one of her favorite handbags by her side. Known as the Clasp bag, it first debuted in Celine's Spring/Summer 2017 collection back when Phoebe Philo was creative director (she was at Celine from 2008 to 2018). Jolie has been spotted with her Clasp bag several times — once in January 2020 and as recently as last month when she was out shopping with her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, at Target. The structured accessory with gold-toned hardware has a '50s box silhouette and seemingly holds just the right amount of items for Jolie.

The actress reveals that she keeps a pair of Alexander McQueen aviators in her bag, which are oversize and perfect for hiding behind from the paparazzis, a bottle of Guerlain facial oil, pens, a face mask, and some over-the-counter medication for those unexpected headaches.

All of the actress' everyday bag essentials are functional and surprisingly ... normal. In fact, Jolie might have had a sixth sense about this prior to her video release because she says to the cameras: "Sorry if that wasn't very interesting." This comment, however, won't hinder her fans from tuning into the whole YouTube clip. After seeing what's inside her bag, scoop up a Clasp bag of your own (Mansur Gavriel also has a worthy replica for $795), plus other similar items Jolie harbors in her carryall.

