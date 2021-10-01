Angelina Jolie’s timeless style always exudes class and elegance. Over the years, she has amassed a collection of wardrobe staples that help her channel this aesthetic — like her neutral-colored trenches or a pair of polished black pumps. She hardly ever wears loud prints or flashy colors, instead she opts for the understated hues like beige, black, creams, and brown. (Her signature go-to look, in fact, is an all-black ensemble.) For Variety’s Power of Women event, Jolie, and her daughter, once again, proved you can never go wrong by selecting a red carpet outfit from one of these subdued color categories.

On Sept. 30, Jolie brought her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, to the event, where they walked the red carpet together. At the special dinner, Variety magazine paid tribute to various philanthropic women, who are leaders in their line of work. Jolie was one of the presenters for the night and she introduced one of its honorees, poet Amanda Gorman.

For the star-studded event (Katy Perry and Lorde were also there), Jolie wore an elegant tan, mock-neck pleated gown. The dress was semi-sheer with billowy, balloon sleeves. In usual Jolie fashion, she kept her hair down, styled in tousled waves, and went for a classic red lip look. Meanwhile, her daughter opted for a sleek white jumpsuit with a matching belt, as she posed next to her mother for the cameras.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It seems like Jolie-Pitt is taking after her mother’s penchant for neutral tones and streamlined silhouettes. The jumpsuit was polished and when styled with white sneakers, looked extra cool and modern on the teen. Jolie-Pitt has actually matched with her mother on a few occasions — like when she and the actor both wore halter-neck dresses in 2019 to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere. They also twinned in black gowns at another premiere for the film that same year. It’s so fitting, and adorable, how Jolie’s daughter has adopted her mother’s tastes for graceful red carpet looks.

(+) Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney (+) Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic INFO 1/2

Both the actor and her daughter’s red carpet looks can work for any occasion you have on the docket. To channel Jolie’s outfit, look for dress options with billowy sleeves and that drape gently over your frame. If you’re more of the jumpsuit type, go for a classic white one-piece and style with sneakers for a more laid-back touch if you so please. Shop similar pieces to both their ensembles, below.

