Angelina Jolie’s capsule wardrobe has remained impressively consistent over the years. The actor’s streamlined and classic aesthetic has never once wavered, making her a relative anomaly when you realize just how many trends have cycled throughout fashion while she’s been in the spotlight. Her love for a sleek khaki trench coat is well documented, and she’s rarely spotted without a pair of designer flats — either a luxe slide or of the ballet variety — on her feet. For recent proof on her love for this effortless footwear silhouette, look to Jolie’s black Chanel ballet flats.

Outside of a hospital in Burbank, California, where Jolie reportedly had a brief stay, she stepped out in a Max Mara brown wool coat, dark trousers, and a pair of suede Chanel flats. Typically, the star opts for a flat in a nude shade (she’s partial to Chloé’s scalloped shoe), so her recent black pair by the French fashion house confirmed her love for the shoe goes beyond just one particular style. Jolie loves ballet flats for their refined simplicity and turns to them as a tried-and-true staple whenever she seeks the classic look the footwear emulates. Case in point: her weekend look. Jolie’s outfit of a simple overcoat and trousers was uncomplicated and admittedly immemorable. By mixing in a pair of luxurious flats into her ensemble, however, it transformed her look from basic to effortlessly elevated.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Flat footwear was a major trend for spring and summer 2021 (the luxe house slipper trend dominated the shoe realm with awe-inspiring ferocity). So, if you plan to carry over the trending momentum into next season, consider wearing ballet flats this fall. Copy Jolie’s outfit formula of slim trousers, a cozy overcoat, and dark flats for a minimalistic look that won’t steer you wrong. Since the shoes are essentially a sartorial chameleon, they can be styled in endless outfit combinations. Pair with a flowing maxi gown, a slip skirt, or wide-leg trousers — any look your heart desires.

If ballet flats aren’t already part of your capsule wardrobe, or you’re in the market for a new pair, scroll ahead to shop some options. Jolie’s suede Chanel flats are, unfortunately, no longer being offered by the label. However, consignment retailers like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective frequently have listings of the classic shoe. Take out your credit card right now and shop directly from the selections below.

