Angelina Jolie Confirmed This Is The Effortlessly Elegant Necklace All Powerful Women Need

Angelina Jolie's capsule wardrobe, with the actor's proclivity for minimalism and love of elevated basics, is the pinnacle of refined fashion. A khaki trench coat, an oh-so darling pair of ballet flats — you name any piece that invokes a sense of effortless formality, and it exists in Jolie's closet. This understated yet elegant approach to her style extends to her jewelry box, too. Look to the pearl necklace Jolie recently wore when visiting Washington D.C for further proof of how the actor makes a relatively simple piece feel transcendent and undeniably glamorous. The milky strands also have a deep historical significance and connection to the nation's capital (more on this ahead), making Jolie's style choice even more meaningful.

On Sept. 14, the actor and director went to Capitol Hill to meet with American senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, to urge the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. (Jolie is a notable advocate for the rights of women and children and recently joined Instagram in the means of giving those whose voices are being threatened, particularly Afghan women, a mainstream platform to share their experiences.) For her recent meeting in D.C., Jolie wore a black midi dress, matching blazer, and dark pumps for a coordinating and polished look. She carried a sleek dark handbag, and a single strand of pearls hung adorned her neck.

A pearl necklace is a piece of jewelry deeply embedded in America’s fashion and political history. It’s a staple amongst some of the most notable female political icons, including Jackie Kennedy, first lady Jill Biden, and vice president Kamala Harris. Over the past year, Harris has showcased her vast collection of pearls for many momentous occasions, even integrating a Wilfredo Rosado pearl necklace into her inauguration outfit in homage to the 20 founders of her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. In 1908, the sorority became the first Black Greek Letter Organization for women founded at Howard University — Harris’ alma mater.

Jolie’s choice to wear the iconic piece of jewelry for her meeting in D.C. hardly feels like a coincidence. Instead, it presents as a nod to the powerful women who’ve worn the piece throughout history — often in the same city she was visiting — and how they’ve used the accessory to symbolize their dynamic femininity. And best of all, you can easily tap into the look the power women love: All you need are some polished pearl strands of your own. The exact brand behind Jolie’s elegant piece remains to be known, but luckily, there are ample options on the market that replicate her pearl necklace’s understated yet mighty effect — like Mateo’s opulent piece, which, among a few others, you’ll find below.

