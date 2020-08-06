Summer is a time for livening up your wardrobe and making playful styling choices that align with the whimsical season. The same can be said about jewelry, with camp-esque trends like rainbow beads and letter charms popping up everywhere in recent months. But since summer is sadly winding down, style stars are already starting to reintroduce the more classic and season-less options back into their jewelry boxes, like gold pendant necklaces. Due to a medallion's simplicity and timelessness, it's an ideal transition item and celebrities like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Munn, and Hailey Bieber are already on top of it.

As pre-Fall is officially unfolding, you may already be reaching for those transitional pieces or plan to very soon. As you pack away your swimwear and sandals, don't forget to ease your jewelry collection into the new season as well. For Fall, style tends to take a turn for more classic pieces like layered necklaces, huggie earrings, and signet rings. This year, gold, circular pendant necklaces are in the spotlight like never before. And since the no-fail style is definitely timeless, it's not a bad idea to invest in a new forever treasure.

If you appreciate a solid co-sign, Hailey Bieber is a loyal wearer of Anita Ko's fine jewelry, specifically her zodiac pendant that she rarely takes off. Likewise, cool girl Emily Ratajkowski has been embracing initial charm pendants, while Gigi Hadid's Lucy Williams necklace from Missoma is a constant in her wardrobe. And, if you prefer to take a new trend for a spin before splurging, there's plenty of affordable but equally luxe-looking choices to try on for size thanks to brands like Jordan Road, Ellie Vail, or Rose Gypsy.

Below, take your pick of timeless gold pendant necklaces including a few of the exact ones your favorite fashion ladies are living in, right now.

Celebrity-Approved Gold Pendants: Olivia Munn in Alex Mika

Celebrity-Approved Gold Pendants: Emily Ratajkowski in Carbon And Hyde

Celebrity-Approved Gold Pendants: Keke Palmer

Celebrity-Approved Gold Pendants: Hailey Bieber in Anita Ko

More Celebrity-Approved Pendant Jewelry