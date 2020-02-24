From city dwelling to beach going, gold hoop earrings have a way of transforming even the most basic of outfits. Beloved for their unmatched versatility, they have the ability to give your look an instant update and, depending on the vibe you're going for, the same pair can be both sultry for soirees and polished for meetings, too. Not to mention, there's a bevy of options to choose from on the market. A prime example, celeb-favorite brand Luv Aj's newest iteration is a must-see. Encrusted with a long-standing favorite accent, these new pave-pearl earrings are just what your lobes need for spring (and they also happen to be trending, right now).

You're probably familiar with the brand Luv Aj thanks to the virality of its Amalfi hoops, which led the minimalist jewelry trend last summer thanks to the likes of Bella Hadid. Notable following aside, its newest batch of goodies are promised to be your next signature pairs. And with a whole slew of different iterations to choose from (like neon and crystal-embellished styles of all sizes), it's worth noting that this newly-launched release combines two of jewelry's favorite trends right now that are equal parts practical and chic: chunky hoops and dainty pearls. And as proven time and time again, the dynamic duo is unmatched in the styling department.

Part of LuvAj's brand new Spring 2020 collection, the pearl pave options offer a completely different take on the classic design. Studded with dainty faux pearls, the lightweight tube hoops are made with surgical steel; meaning, they're safe and friendly for all-day-long wear. The offers a few different sizes — large, $175, huggies, $88. In between the two is the classic, Baby Amalfi size, $125 (the superstar silhouette from the brand) and due to its popularity, it would be wise to grab a pair ASAP.

Much like the last wave of gold hoops, by the time you start spotting these in the sea of your Instagram feed, they'll likely already be sold out. So be sure to snag a pair that you're guaranteed ahead of the masses. Continue on to shop the new style in all sizes, below.