So far, the straight leg jeans ascent to the height of fashion has been steady. And since then — that is, from the time word spread that another previously popular style, the skinny jean, was a dead trend due to its lack of comfort — you’ve probably collected a slew of the style. After all, there are so many variations to choose from: true blue, faded, distressed, tapered, and two-tone are some of the common types that A-listers, fashion insiders, and influencers have endorsed. Though asymmetrical jeans, like Lori Harvey’s recent pair, are actually the rising star from that bunch.

On Monday, Harvey seemed comfortable in a casual look fit for the Los Angeles summer heat — an airy, white button-down, which she wore open to expose a coordinated bra top, and a pair of baggy jeans, but with a twist. The lightly distressed bottoms featured a crisscross waistband with asymmetrical fastenings. She added more cool upgrades to her look, including gold hoops, cat-eye sunglasses, a furry top-handle bag, and leather slide sandals. As for her glam, it was also kept simple. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and finished the whole look with a glossy lip.

SPOT / BACKGRID

This wasn’t the only time Harvey has embraced the intricate denim trend; in May, she was seen wearing the style with a cropped white T-shirt and statement accessories. She also isn’t the only celebrity to embrace asymmetrically buttoned jeans. The look flaunts a freshness that is trendy but versatile, which is perhaps why fellow models like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have also worn them this season. It’s a restrained play on modernity that celebrates the timelessness of denim when it’s re-crafted in various forms and styled accordingly.

Styling options can include highlighting the waist detail with a fitted bodysuit, tank top, or T-shirt and adding layers of jewelry. Alternatively, you can half-tuck an oversized button-up or wear with a tailored shirt and blazer, a feminine blouse, or a knitted sweater for even more polish.

And whether you lean towards faded washes with vintage appeal, dark-rinse denim with an air of urbanity, or frayed detailing to offset prim pieces, there are plenty of options ripe for the picking. See and shop TZR’s edit, ahead.

