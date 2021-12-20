Angelina Jolie Carried The Classiest Everyday Bag While Shopping With Her Son

Angelina Jolie’s style is a lesson in stealth refinement. She doesn’t participate in wearing flashy, of-the-moment fads, and, instead, seeks out understated pieces that are immune to the ruthless trend cycle. Her assortment of luxury handbags is perhaps most representative of this timeless approach to fashion. As opposed to picking up an omnipresent bag like JW PEI’s Gabbi design, for instance, she’ll choose a minimalist number from a renowned luxury fashion house. Such was the case this past weekend when Jolie carried Dior’s St Honoré bag — a sleek and structured purse that recently debuted during the brand’s Cruise 2021 collection— while shopping in West Hollywood with her son Pax.

Like her handbag from the French luxury brand, Jolie’s weekend outfit was nonchalant and elegant too. The actor and humanitarian donned a black trench coat and a pair of dark gray, wide-leg trousers. As for footwear, Jolie turned to another one of her beloved classic staples: black pumps. This particular pair had a pointed toe and was made of dark patent leather.

Dior’s St Honoré bag is simple with its box-shaped design and golden “CD” clasp, but it hardly floats under the radar. The bag taps into that classic je ne sais quoi feel because it has an unmistakable luxe essence, and its understated design makes it endlessly wearable. Dior takes the bag’s versatility one step further by offering two sizes: a slight medium design and an oversized option that will still fit in the nook of your elbow. The St Honoré bag also comes in a range of neutral colorways — Jolie, of course, is partial to its black iteration.

Although the St Honoré bag is a relatively new addition to the brand’s club of legacy handbags, it’s quickly developing a reputation as an esteemed, wear-everyday option. In fact, this past weekend wasn’t the first time Jolie was spotted accessorizing with Dior’s minimalistic, boxy bag; She carried the sleek handbag while visiting Washington, D.C. earlier this fall.

Ahead, you'll find a few different iterations of the St Honoré bag.

