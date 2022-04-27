Amal Clooney Rewore Her Work Heels From 2018 — And They Still Look Great

Fact: Amal Clooney is a master of effortless elegance. She rarely strays from her signature style, which includes a medley of workwear staples and other elevated basics that fit her busy lifestyle. (She is an expert lawyer and Columbia Law School professor, after all.) However, every once in a while, she likes to swap her trusty essentials — say a black pump for a pair of fun, printed heels — especially when styling said item with coordinated, neutral-hued ensembles. The latest development in her footwear experimentation was a pair of snakeskin pumps, which Clooney wore during a recent outing in New York City. The heels added an unconventional element to her otherwise minimal, nondescript outfit. What’s more, the reptile print shoe has been in her wardrobe for years, since 2018.

On April 27, Clooney made a rare public appearance in the Big Apple. Staying true to her classic style ethos, she wore an elegant ensemble that consisted of a cream-colored mini dress and a matching coat, leaving both buttons and belt undone. To add an anti-boring factor to her OOTD, the lawyer teamed her look with a pair of snakeskin print pumps. Lastly, she completed the ensemble with her favorite oversized sunnies and a black briefcase-style handbag.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Take a glimpse at Clooney’s NYC outfit and you’ll quickly realize that she wore these shoes back in April 2018, when she taught a class at Columbia Law School. At the time, she paired the shoes with a black mini dress, an ivory trench coat, and a handbag from Michael Kors Collection. (Chances were, she was the most stylish professor in the department.)

Tal Rubin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re currently back in the office, take note of Clooney’s timeless staple work shoe. Snakeskin printed heels have the potential to make an outfit feel equally appropriate for work and for a more casual setting like a dinner with your BFF afterwards. The brand behind Clooney’s pumps remains a mystery for now, but worry not as you can still shop similar shoes ahead.

