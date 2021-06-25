Bella Hadid Just Taught A Lesson In Matching Your Pants To Your Bag

Spring 2022 menswear shows kicked off in Paris on June 22 and will conclude on June 27. Several celebrities made the trip to Europe to catch the events, one of them being model Bella Hadid. The 24 year old was in town to check out Dior’s menswear show and for the event, Hadid wore a pair of green snakeskin pants that matched with her bag. The model, who is bold and daring with her outfits — remember her sheer crystal beaded dress at the 2017 amfAR Gala — paired the two pieces together for an unexpectedly standout street style outfit. (Think business casual, but with a slight edge.) To let the green python print shine on its own, Hadid wore a black halter neck top and shoes, which also showed that you can tone down a loud design with neutral basics.

The animal print ensemble fit her adventurous personality and style. Additionally, for those who keep up with the trends, the look is poised to blow up in 2021. And, Hadid just gave you the perfect outfit idea on how to style snakeskin prints. To recreate the models’ full look, you’ll need to invest in a maximalist ring or two, in addition to her rectangular sunglasses with a shimmering rhinestone chain.

ALEXJR/BACKGRID

In addition to Hadid, other notable faces at Dior’s menswear show included Schitt’s Creek Dan Levy, actor Robert Pattinson, and rapper Travis Scott, who collaborated with Dior on its latest collection. In fact, the show was called Cactus Jack — Dior used Scott’s record label name as inspiration for the menswear Spring 2022 collection. This partnership also marked the fashion house’s first-ever collaboration with a musician. Scott helped design some pieces for the collection by incorporating in his streetwear knowledge and Texan roots. (He’s known to pay homage to his home state through his music and style.) On Instagram, Dior even showed a fun clip of Scott trying to sew fabric together, which resembled the same print used on Hadid’s green pants.

Although Hadid’s exact pieces are not yet available to shop, there are similar snakeskin printed items on the market you can purchase to recreate her outfit. The main styling lesson to remember is to match your pants to your handbag. If you’re ready to conquer this fearless look, peruse through the shopping selections below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.