Amal Clooney’s style can be summed up in one word: elegant. She likes to rotate between her timeless slip dresses and polished suit sets for her off-duty attire. And when the occasion calls for it, she dresses up in luxurious red carpet gowns. Clooney, too, knows how to surprise her growing list of fashion followers with an unexpected, striking look here and there. For instance, on a recent dinner outing, she caught her fans off guard by wearing a surprisingly laid-back outfit. The human rights lawyer ditched her usual polished suit sets and instead, Clooney wore black leather pants with a semi-sheer top.

On Jan. 19, Amal and her husband George Clooney met up with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for a double date at Nobu in Malibu. Clooney wore a casual outfit, which consisted of black leather pants, a black top, and coordinating ankle booties. She added a splash of joyful color to her look with a yellow jacket. Her pants were the most unexpected choice from her dinner ensemble, as Clooney usually has a penchant for trousers, dresses, and jumpsuits. However, she expertly demonstrated here that faux leather pants are an essential piece to have in one’s closet. They bring a chic flair to any relaxed look.

You can do so much with leather bottoms, depending on how you style them. Clooney proved that it never hurts to go for an all-black outfit — you look instantly put together in this case. If you’re drawn to maximalist outfits and love to add pops of color into your attire, you can also steal her fashion hack by layering on bright outerwear. For those who want to step outside of the neutral pants box, you can take a stab at wearing emerald green or pink leather trousers. Once you gather up more style inspo, you’ll realize these sleek bottoms aren’t intimidating to wear at all.

You can find similar leather pants to Clooney’s, ahead. (She actually owns a pair of skinny jeans from Frame and the brand offers a leather option in the same silhouette.) If you want your bottoms to contain a bit more detail, opt for Aritzia’s Lucy Pant or Staud’s Elliott Trousers.

