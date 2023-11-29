As far as sweeping generalizations go, this one’s pretty universal: Everyone can agree that even among celebrities, Amal Clooney occupies an especially glamorous space, yes? Some chalk it up to a combination of her charitable initiatives, high-profile legal work, and that perennially A-list husband, but whatever it actually is, it makes her absolutely luminous — not to mention an extremely fun beauty and style star to follow. Clooney’s red-brown hair color, freshly concocted just in time for the official start of winter, just doubles down on her unique brand of sophistication. It’s warm, it’s deep, and it’s undoubtedly going to be a fan-favorite throughout cozy season.

Celebrity hairstylist and colorist Dimitris Giannetos created the new, custom-blended color for Clooney, dubbing the delicious-looking shade “caramel macchiato hair.” It’s a pretty apt description, too — while Clooney is still firmly in Camp Brunette, what makes it so alluring for winter are all those reddish, warm tones. Like virtually everything Giannetos whips up, this latest look is all about the stunning dimension that comes from a blend of distinct shades that come together for depth, shine, and to help her famous features pop. Red-adjacent browns are experiencing a trending moment in general, but Clooney’s look is the best possible endorsement for trying it out yourself.

Not only is this one of the reddest and deepest colors Clooney’s tried in general, but it looks all the richer — and even more winter-friendly — when compared to her preferred summer shade. Just look at the much fairer highlights (pictured below) she had throughout June, July, and August, which look all the brighter in the Venetian sunlight.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Clooney isn’t the only star getting in on the not-quiiite-red fun, either. Before pivoting fully into blonde, Rihanna gave the look a try, as did Hailey Bieber and Zendaya. It’s all the fun of a seasonal shade like cedar or copper without the full-fledged commitment or any abandonment of the wearer’s existing beauty signatures. In fact, experts just told TZR earlier in November 2023 that they expect enhanced versions of natural hair colors to be a top trend throughout next year, too.

With so many A-listers leading by example, how could it not be?