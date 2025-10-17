After months of sneak peeks and industry chatter, Ryan Murphy’s highly anticipated Hulu show All’s Fair will finally hit TV screens and streaming devices on November 4. The fashion-filled legal drama captures the story of an all-female boutique law firm that specializes in high-stakes divorce cases. Considering the ensemble cast includes Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor, it’s no surprise the style on the show is set to be next level (think vintage Mugler suits and splashy haute couture moments). To give audiences a glimpse of what’s to come, the cast gathered at the DGA Theater in LA on October 16 in their red carpet finest.

Clearly understanding the style assignment, many attendees managed to get their hands on looks from debut designer collections that premiered at fashion month just weeks ago and earlier this year. Iconic momager Kris Jenner, for starters, arrived alongside Kardashian in a lime satin swing coat from Sarah Burton’s inaugural collection for Givenchy. Sarah Paulson’s stylist Karla Welch pulled from Paris runways, opting for a look from Louis Trotter’s first offering for Bottega Veneta.

Don’t worry there’s much more fashion candy where that came from. Ahead, all the major celebrity style moments from the All’s Fair premiere.

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli and Givenchy respectively.

Niecy Nash

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Sergio Hudson.

Sarah Paulson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Teyana Taylor

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Cong Tri.

Glenn Close

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera gown, Neil Lane Couture jewelry, Handsome Stockholm gloves, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Grace Gummer

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Danielle Frankel.

Naomi Watts

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Berkley