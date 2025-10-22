Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the busiest women alive. Between running a multi-billion-dollar clothing brand, filming her family’s hit TV series, being a single mom to four kids, getting her law degree, and wrapping her first major acting gig, she still somehow has time to churn out iconic back-to-back vintage looks, one after the next.

Kardashian joined her All’s Fair castmates last night on October 21 in Paris to promote the highly anticipated Ryan Murphy project — which is set to premiere on Hulu on November 4. And although she’s only one of several famous members of the ensemble cast, including Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash, Kardashian stood out from the pack, with the help of her stylist Dani Levi, as she stepped onto the pink carpet wearing a baby blue Christian Dior satin gown pulled out of the archives.

Originally from the label’s Spring/Summer 2000 collection by John Galliano, his version of the asymmetric zippered neckline featured a matching Dior saddle bag and a signature Galliano-era avant garde head piece to go with. While the SKIMS founder loves a daring fashion moment, she still managed to put her own modern and sleek spin on the 25-year-old gown. Plus, this Dior look was particularly special since the All’s Fair star happened to be celebrating her 45th birthday while at the premiere.

Of course, Kardashian’s mom and manager, Kris Jenner wouldn’t miss her daughter’s big moment in Paris. The two posed for the cameras dressed in complete opposite aesthetics, but they were both in vintage. Jenner wore a black and white ensemble from Oscar de la Renta’s 1993 collection.

The All’s Fair cast rallied around their co-star to sing her happy birthday, a moment she shared on her Instagram feed. They even rolled out a cake with sparklers to make Kardashian’s birthday one she’ll never forget.

And since the theme of the night was vintage archival fashion, it only made sense that Kardashian continued her celebration post-premiere in a golden Givenchy mini dress from the label’s 1997 haute couture collection, the first for Alexander McQueen who was appointed head designer of the house in 1996.

The collection was called The Search For The Golden Fleece (a nod to ancient Greek mythology), and it marked a new era for the French brand. The mini featured a metallic gold corseted bodice with white draping throughout. Kardashian looked like a full blown Greek goddess.

This time, the dress notably made its runway debut by supermodel, Naomi Campbell. How’s that for a vintage throwback?

As the buzz for All’s Fair continues to ramp up until the premiere, we’ll be keeping a close eye on any vintage Kardashian pulls out of the vault.