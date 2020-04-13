Alexa Chung's WFH-Style Is *Still* So Polished

As far as dressing for the workplace goes, nobody does it better than the boss. So, when it comes to #stayhome fashion, it should come as no surprise that Alexa Chung's work-from-home style is just about as strong as it gets. The model-turned-designer has mastered the art of looking good from her cozy, well-curated office, with dozens of "all dressed up, but nowhere to go" ensembles to show for it. And, luckily, there are tons of "like" styles — from her eponymous label and beyond — to help you get the look, and they're much more affordable than you'd think

Whether swaddled in an oversized cardigan or dressing to impress in a neck-high Zimmermann frock, Chung has set the bar for effortless style time and time again (even when she swears that it actually takes a lot of effort). Take, for example, her micro-striped rainbow blouse and crisp white cigarette jeans, which pop against the colorful top seamlessly. There's also her floral printed headscarf, which is the antidote for any bad hair day that's also packed with Zoom meetings. And, of course, when nothing but pajamas seems like an option, Chung has a chic iteration of that, too.

Ahead, browse (and, of course, shop) her very best WFH-appropriate looks.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Overalls Not sure what to put on for the workday? You can’t go wrong with a simple pair of overalls according to Chung. Follow the style icon and opt for a pinstripe style over a simple long-sleeve tee.

Snazzy Top If your workday consists of back-to-back Zoom meetings, you’ll want to look snazzy from the waist up. Go for a cool pair of frames, a funky patterned top, a simple blazer to tie everything together.

Bold Lips & Minimal Accessories Yes, your best accessory could be your lipstick. In fact, Chung makes a convincing case for a vivid red lip for an everyday look. All you need is a simple pair of hoops and a chic white blouse to complete the outfit.

Knee-High Boots Since they can be worn year-round, black leather knee-high boots are a good investment to make. In the summer, couple them with a white midi dress for a chic timeless look.

Technicolor Stripes Sometimes, all it takes is a little color to brighten any look — just take Chung's multi-hued sweater, for example.

Black on Black Head-to-toe black has long been a go-to look in the fashion space. Tie in an easy pair of blue jeans to break up the look.

Layered Blouse We're so used to layering white collars underneath chunky turtlenecks, we didn't even stop to consider the reverse — which Chung proves is much easier than you think.

Floral Mini Dress Sometimes, just putting on that chic mini dress is all you need to boost your mood. Don't have one? Though Zimmermann's floral brocade dress from its Spring/Summer 2020 collection is sold out, you can still snag a similar style from the label below.

Contrasting Hues Chung is known for mixing together bold hues, and this is one of her most surprising yet. Style mint pants with a rust-colored top for a look that's sure to leave an impression through your Zoom meetings.

Printed Dress Chung is never one to shy away from a bold look — and print mixing is just about as bold as it gets. With diamond-printed tights and a horse-patterned frock, this look is cozy enough to work on the couch in and elevated enough to Instagram in.

White Pants Crisp white fabric pants are the elevated way to stay cozy at home — plus, the itch to break them out once the weather begins warming up is near-impossible to resist.

Silk Scarfs For those hair days that you just don't want to talk about, but still need to log onto a zoom meeting for — the silk scarf is sure to be your new best friend. Pair with a contrasting sweater to add dimension to the look.

Pajama Sets Okay, so sometimes the temptation to stay in your pajamas is just too strong to resist. When that happens, make sure you have a super-luxe pajama set like Chung's on hand. While Chung's (which comes directly from her brand) is totally sold out, LIVELY makes a super affordable version in Navy.

Basic Knits Chung said it best — the Instagram vs. Reality of it all is that most days will probably just look like a basic sweater and broken-in jeans, and that's OK. In this case, try The Row’s navy Lambeth Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, below.

Oversized Sunglasses For those days when the sun peeks out and you're itching to hang on your terrace, have a pair of cool frames on hand, like Neubau's Jannis sunnies.