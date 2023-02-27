Adele Just Wore A Little Black Dress That Puts All Other LBDs To Shame

You will rarely, if ever, catch Adele hamming it up for the paparazzi while making a grocery run or attending multiple award shows in one season — the star prefers to lay low from the public eye. Since her public appearances are sporadic, fans don’t get to see too much of her style either. And for those who want to track every single look she wears, this can be disappointing. But we’re here to let you in on a little secret: There is one place where you can always catch the singer dressed up in her finest attire, and that’s Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Adele is in residency there and just this weekend, she wore a black fringe dress while performing for her concert series, Weekends With Adele.

On Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, the songstress stunned at her concerts in a custom Paco Rabanne gown — featuring an off-the-shoulder fit with a V-shaped neckline — designed by the brand’s Creative Director Julien Dossena. A few stand out details? The top portion was crafted from velvet fabric while the bottom was made completely of mesh metal fringes that hung down to the floor.

If you’ve seen Adele’s past concert looks, you’ll know that black is her go-to hue for on-stage outfits. In the past, she’s worn designs from the likes of David Koma, Cong Tri, and Prada, many of which were one-of-kind creations. (Only the best for Adele!) But this particular number is one of her best on-stage looks to date and it also completely complements her personal sense of style, as she gravitates towards sophisticated pieces from luxe brands — take her chic Fendi look at the 2023 Super Bowl or her Louis Vuitton gown at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards as prime examples.

