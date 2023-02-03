(Celebrity)
Kate Hudson, Anya-Taylor Joy, and Cara Delevingne were all in attendance.
Feb. 2 proved to be quite a night to remember as the creme de la creme of Hollywood flocked to attend the Stella McCartney X Adidas Spring/Summer 23 launch at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.
BFA
The event melded McCartney’s love of music and fashion with a DJ set by Zuri Marley, live performances from Minke, Koffee, MUNA, and Beth Ditto, and an immersive roller-skating show by LA Roller Girls. Ahead, check out all the stars that showed up to celebrate.