You could say Amal Clooney has everything a successful woman needs: a law degree, a summer home on Lake Como, a power suit that fits impeccably (a closet full of them, actually), and — always — a bold lipstick. The barrister's strong pout has become engrained into her signature style.

Coco Chanel's "add more lipstick and attack" philosophy pretty much describes Amal Clooney to a T. Between raising her twins, escorting her husband to every red-carpet event, and absolutely thriving in her own career as a human rights lawyer, this 43-year-old is about as close to a real-life superhero as they come. She has yet to reveal her secrets to juggling all those roles so gracefully, but one thing we all know is that Clooney wears lipstick religiously. She has shattered every stigma that says makeup- and fashion-loving girls like you and me will never be taken seriously.

Behind her timeless beauty, there's celebrity makeup artist and fellow businesswoman, Charlotte Tilbury. Clooney isn't one to gush about her favorite lip shades and mascara on Instagram, but Tilbury is, fortunately. Thanks to the British makeup guru, we know where to find all those pretty colors Clooney keeps in her lipstick repertoire. Her four all-time favorites, ahead.

Berry Pink

Who says a human rights lawyer can't rock pink lipstick? Clooney wears this berry shade pretty much on the daily. She loves it so much, in fact, that Tilbury named it after her. The Amazing Amal hue from the Hot Lips 2 collection is what the makeup artist reached for ahead of the Catch-22 premiere earlier in the year.

Bold Red

When Clooney is craving something bolder, it's usually in the form of fiery red. Scarlett is the lawyer's favorite color and a bright-red pout is as integral to her classic aesthetic as the Jimmy Choos she wears constantly. On days like this, Tilbury relies on the vibrant Walk of Fame shade from the Hollywood Lips line (which is currently sold out) or Love Bite from K.I.S.S.I.N.G.

Soft Pink

A statement outfit like the one she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding calls for something slightly more neutral. This matte berry shade turns out to be the trick to a subtle, but not entirely naked, lip. Clooney also wore it during the Italy leg of this year's Catch-22 press tour.

Plum

One thing this fashion girl is not afraid of is a dark lip. As somewhat of a lipstick connoisseur, Clooney has successfully discovered the purple shade that works for her (a revelation that most of us still haven't reached). In her case, Tilbury's Matte Revolution in Love Liberty is just the thing.

