Step aside, Hollywood. This season, Broadway is the ultimate celebrity hotspot. Right now, multiple A-listers have taken their talents from the silver screen to center stage, starting with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal. The two are currently sharing the stage at the Barrymore Theatre in Othello. A few blocks away, at the Winter Garden Theatre, George Clooney made his Broadway debut in Good Night, And Good Luck on April 3. Just like the opening night of Othello, the audience was flooded with fellow stars. Before heading into the sold-out theater, Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber, Uma Thurman, and Kylie Minogue (to name a few attendees) posed in their black tie best on Broadway.

To no surprise, each VIP guest posed for photographers on the red carpet outside the Winter Garden. The style streak started strong with Lopez’s arrival. Two weeks after attending the Othello opening, J.Lo returned to Broadway in a custom two-piece from Lebanon-based atlier, Saiid Kobeisy. She paired a black velvet gown with a voluminous white cape. Then, the Gerber family made the grandest of entrances in matching noir numbers. Kaia, for one, channeled the ‘90s in a high-neck little black dress, plus kitten heels from Repetto. Cindy Crawford followed her lead in a one-shoulder black gown with various cutouts. Shortly after their family photo, Thurman arrived in all-white. She looked elegant in a silk button-down, tucked into a complementary pleated skirt.

And that’s not all. Ahead, see all the celebrity looks from the opening night of Good Night, And Good Luck.

Jennifer Lopez

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

The theatre enthusiast went full glam in custom Saiid Kobeisy. First, she donned a plunging black gown covered in velvet. Then, she layered an elongated white cape overtop, which ensured all eyes went to her.

Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, & Cindy Crawford

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

The opening night of Clooney’s show was a family affair for the Gerbers. Rande, Kaia, and Crawford posed for photographers in all-black attire. Kaia styled a high-neck LBD, alongside pointy kitten heels from Repetto — one of her favorite footwear brands. Then, Crawford matched her energy in a one-sleeve black gown.

Uma Thurman

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

The Kill Bill star looked Broadway-ready in a silk button-down and a pleated maxi skirt, both in stark white.

Rachel Zegler

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The West Side Story alum skipped the red carpet, but was photographed at the after-party in an off-the-shoulder gown printed with blue kisses.

Kylie Minogue

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The Australian superstar brought the drama in a cutout-heavy sequin gown, plus a Tiffany blue feather boa.

Juliana Margulies

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

The Good Wife alum tapped into the bow-embellished trend in a plunging black gown. She accessorized with white opera gloves and a matching fur shawl.

Gayle King

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Always on board for a sleek suit set, the news anchor chose all-white pieces, starting with a shoulder-padded blazer, complementary trousers, and a lace tank top.