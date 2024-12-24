In a world of whale-tail thongs and nipple bras, a plunging bodice isn’t the most risqué accent anymore. Even so, a deep-cut neckline is still perfectly primed to turn heads. Need proof? Take it from 2024’s most notable fashion muses. No matter how popular naked numbers became this year, Cate Blanchett, Beyoncé, Zendaya, and Kendall Jenner all proved the striking silhouette is indomitable on the fashion front — and here to stay. Given its red carpet acclaim in recent months, 2025 will be the year of the plunge.

On Sept. 28, Beyoncé gave it her stamp of approval with a custom gold sequin gown from Gucci. Once Beyoncé tapped into the trend, others quickly followed. Two weeks later, Megan Thee Stallion went viral in a violet halter-neck gown. The pièce de résistance was her chest cutout, which stretched down to her belly button.

Fast forward to November, when Blanchett wore the same low-cut bodysuit twice. First, on Nov. 28, she attended the Vogue: Inventing The Runway premiere in the black one-piece underneath a Louis Vuitton matching set. Less than a week later, the Oscar winner surprised fans in the same noir staple, except this time she paired it with a herringbone co-ord from Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2024.

The décolletage dive excelled off the red carpet, too. In between events at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Anya Taylor-Joy sourced Dior Pre-Fall 2024 for a V-neck vest alongside a black shorts set. More recently, while shopping in L.A. on Nov. 15, Jenner was snapped by the paparazzi in a brown croc-embossed blazer with nothing underneath. The fit-and-flare topper looked luxe paired with pointy chocolate pumps, wide-leg trousers, and a vintage handbag.

If, in 2024, V-shaped necklines reigned supreme, then prepare for the plunge to reach new depths in 2025. For fans of the plummeting silhouette, take your style cues from these memorable celebrity looks. Your new year, new looks vision board will thank you.

Zendaya

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

On April 8, during her iconic Challengers press tour, Zendaya continued her tenniscore-inspired era in a custom Loewe mini dress. Designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson, the sequin number featured a pleated mini skirt and a geometric V-shaped neckline, of course.

Jennifer Lawrence

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before posing with Orville Peck, Lawrence modeled for a solo shot in a sleeveless Alaïa gown, complete with a thigh-high slit and a slim, plunging neckline.

Anya Taylor-Joy

MC by Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Outside the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, the Dior global brand ambassador was spotted in a three-piece set from the atelier’s Pre-Fall line. Underneath her oversized double-breasted tuxedo jacket peeked a plunging white vest.

Beyoncé

At a private launch party for her American whisky brand, SirDavis, Beyoncé stunned in a gold sequin Gucci gown from creative director Alessandro Michele. Her neckline was ultra-low and curved at the center.

Paloma Elsesser

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

At the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, the supermodel brought her fashion A-game in a Diotima gown with multiple of-the-moment accents: studs, feathers, and tulle.

Megan Thee Stallion

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

At the premiere of her documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, Megan Thee Stallion channeled her inner movie star with a violet satin halter-neck gown with a prominent chest cutout.

Kim Kardashian

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Thanks to her white gown’s hip-length neckline, all eyes went to Kardashian’s extravagant Garrard cross necklace: a diamond-encrusted amethyst pendant previously owned by Princess Diana.

Kendall Jenner

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

On a Nov. 15 visit to the Grove’s Revolve store, Jenner gave off major it-girl energy, starting with a brown croc-embossed blazer. She went shirtless underneath, which added to the overall shock value.

Cate Blanchett

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In honor of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim premiere, Blanchett styled a herringbone suit set from Stella McCartney overtop a skin-tight black bodysuit.