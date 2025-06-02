Is any celebrity doing goth glam better than Jenna Ortega right now? A quick scan of the actor’s red carpet fashion and beauty looks strongly suggest the answer is no. With breakout roles in the Scream franchise and Netflix’s Wednesday, Ortega has unofficially become Gen Z’s scream queen, and her on-screen roles continue to influence her personal style. Yes, even when she’s wearing something like a lilac Versace short suit, she infuses a little bit of edge to her look by adding a moody element like a smudgy smoky eye. Ortega further demonstrated that the dark romance aesthetic can be seasonless while attending Netflix Tudum 2025 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on May 31. For the event, she went full-on retro goth glam with her hair and makeup. But would you expect anything less when Ortega was there to share a sneak peek of Wednesday Season 2?

Dressed in a fitted Markgong SS25 RTW trench dress with a gray ombré gradient, Ortega paired the ‘50s-inspired ensemble with a hairstyle from the decade. Celebrity hairstylist Cesar Ramirez added flipped-out curls to the ends of the actor’s shoulder-length hair, and added a complementary kiss curl along her forehead. Makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis followed suit, giving the star a bold cat-eye and burgundy ombré lip. Fully leaning into the vintage feel of her look, Ortega wore a matching scarf around her hair in the same shade as her dress, letting her swoopy kiss curl and flipped ends peak out from underneath.

While the onset of summer is usually your signal to swap heavy eye makeup, deep lipstick shades, and heat-styled hair for dewy no-makeup makeup, air-dried strands, and slicked-back updos, Ortega makes a case for wearing dark, vampy beauty looks year-round. Arguably, Wednesday Addams would also agree that gothic glamour is always in season.