The Democratic National Convention is well underway, and the first two days have already delivered a fair share of headline-making moments. So far, viewers have been blessed with passionate appearances from Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, President Joe Biden, and even Vice President Kamala Harris — in custom Chloé, of course (she wasn’t slated to arrive until Thursday, August 22, when she’ll accept the democratic nomination). One of the week’s most remarkable highlights, however, was on August 20, when Michelle Obama graced the Democratic National Convention stage in a navy blue outfit plucked fresh from the Resort 2025 circuit.

Inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, the crowd roared as Obama made the grandest of entrances — following second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s awe-inspiring speech. Before going to bat for Vice President Harris, the former first lady offered photographers a close-up of her monochromatic co-ord sourced from Monse Resort 2025, which debuted only two months ago. Just like the original runway look, Obama styled a sleeveless vest adorned with a tailored crisscross silhouette alongside a sleek high neck. The button-down navy number was cinched with silver grommets and a statement buckle. From there, she continued the one-color theme with ankle-length trousers in navy, however, both cuffs were embellished with a black satin band that stretched just above her calf. Even though Obama frequently opts for striking shoes (she loves a neon slingback), this time the style muse chose black kitten heels from Jimmy Choo. In true Obama fashion, she accessorized with a slew of silver David Yurman staples, including cable hoop earrings and mismatched chunky rings.

The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Democratic National Convention will run until Thursday, August 22, so tune in for more speeches from notable politicians — the Vice President will address the union on the final day of events. Perhaps Obama will be spotted in the audience throughout the next two days. Until then, you can channel her latest luxe look via the curated edit below.