The 66th Annual Grammy Awards was truly a night the music industry will forever remember. Should you have missed out on all the magic, here are the highlights: Miley Cyrus took home her first-ever Grammy, Taylor Swift oh-so casually announced a new album during her acceptance speech, and Celine Dion made an unexpected appearance on stage (it was the singer’s first public outing in three months due to her battle with a neurological disorder). And just when you thought the evening couldn’t get more eventful, celebrities had a fun nightcap, hitting up the 2024 Grammys after-party circuit in sultry going-out looks.

Heading to Mark Ronson’s post-Grammys affair at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Dua Lipa swapped her silver chainmail custom Courrèges gown for a black long-sleeve open-back dress. (The “Dance The Night” singer was joined by new flame, Callum Turner.) SZA also hosted a celebrity-packed bash last night at The Vermont Hollywood, where stars like Storm Reid, Keke Palmer, and Andra Day arrived at the event in their best night-out ensembles. Then there was Sabrina Carpenter, who attended Universal Music Group’s party at the Nya Studios, donning a light-as-a-feather (pun not intended) white matching Shushu/Tong set with floral embroidery.

Ahead, take a peek at the best 2024 Grammys after-party looks. The Hollywood set did not hold back in the style department last night.

Keke Palmer

Things heated up at SZA’s after-party, where Palmer rocked a head-to-toe red outfit.

Andra Day

The TZR cover girl was at the SZA fete, too, donning an itty-bitty black halter mini dress.

Storm Reid

Reid wowed in a risqué see-through number at SZA’s post-Grammys extravaganza.

SZA

The hostess herself was pictured stopping for gas on the way to the party, wearing an ankle-leather leather jacket and lace mini dress.

Selena Gomez

Hand-in-hand with new boyfriend Benny Blanco, Gomez made an appearance at Gucci's Grammys After-Party at Chateau Marmont. She wore a soft black coat and sheer tights, while the “Lonely” singer stood out in a colorful crochet set.

Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter waved to fans while en route to Universal Music Group’s party, where she opted for the aforementioned white set as well as a fuzzy white jacket and coordinating platform heels.

Paris Jackson

Jackson wore a wildly chic leopard coat, sultry see-through bustier, sleek leather miniskirt, and skin-tight Sonora boots to Universal Music Group’s event.

Dua Lipa

With her new beau by her side, Lipa arrived at the Chateau Marmont in a sleek black dress.

Charlotte Lawrence

Arriving at Billie Eilish’s after-party at the Fleur Room, Lawrence also got the animal print memo. She paired her playful mini dress with patent leather thigh-high boots.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Taylor-Joy was captured heading into Gucci’s event sporting a vibrant red two-piece from Courrèges.