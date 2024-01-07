If splashing your walls with fun colors has the potential to affect how you feel, the same theory can apply to your clothing. Blue provides a sense of calmness; yellow sparks happiness; red elicits feelings of passion. All this to say? At a time when things are, uhh, gloomy and not super cheerful (can you tell we’re already over winter?), consider feel-good shades your secret weapon for staying chipper and upbeat. For those who may be experiencing fiery red and hot pink fatigue, it’s not too soon to give pastel colors a whirl. They’re visually pleasing and transition nicely into the warmer months.

Speaking of the springtime, you’ve likely already mastered styling soft hues during that season — floral dresses, colorful strappy sandals... you know the drill. But wearing pastels in the winter? Perhaps you could use some guidance in that area, especially if you’re not one to part ways with neutrals and deep shades. If this is the case, listen to stylist Sally Lyndley’s advice. “Two words: The Holiday,” she tells TZR. The expert is referring to the hit rom-com film that came out in ‘06. “Cameron Diaz’s wardrobe in that movie is the best guide to winter pastels!” she adds. Even if you haven’t watched it, you’ve definitely seen the viral meme that goes around every year around this time, which shows Diaz in bed with a tray of food on her lap. Her outfit in the scene is equally notable: She wore a lilac beanie, multi-color striped scarf, and cream knit. Iconic.

Moreover, if looking like a human easter egg is a concern, Lyndley suggests marrying your pastel pieces (she recommends two at max) with neutrals items; anything in white, taupe, gray, and camel will do the trick.

Keep scrolling for six ways to wear pastel colors this winter — and beyond.

Here Comes The Sun

Sure, you could buy an indoor sun lamp for dreary winter days. But there’s another option to consider: Opt for a piece of yellow clothing. A trench coat in the hue, for instance, will pair well with a gray sweater and dark denim. Then, turn up the look a notch with a vibrant bag, like Baggu’s canvas tote.

Go Out

Holiday party season may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find an excuse to dress up. Gather your gal pals à la Taylor Swift and hit the town! Should you opt for a a pretty lilac dress, it’ll be the center of attention, no matter where you end up for the night. Ground the number with cream boots and subtle jewelry.

Sweater Weather

There’s no better feeling than snuggling up in a cozy knit, especially if it’s in an irresistable green shade. Winter-ify the outfit with a gray herringbone wool coat and black furry earmuffs (a good idea if you don’t want to mess with your hair).

Bold Bag

If wearing colorful clothing isn’t for you, just go for a pastel accent. For instance, a fuzzy baby pink bag gives a khaki-colored trench coat some personality. Finish off with black loafers or knee-high boots for an unexpected weekend look.

Balancing Act

Anne Johannsen’s outfit above is the perfect blueprint for sporting more than one nonpareil-hued style. Follow the influencer’s lead and team two similar shades, like soft blue and mint green. To balance the gentle hues, she added a fuchsia checkered bag and embellished black hat. Genius, right?

Perfect Pairing

Fusing a washed-out shade with a vibrant one will always create a statement-making look — just take Michelle Li’s word for it. The stylist married a bubblegum pullover knit with a red graphic tee and then completed the outfit with a subdued gray skirt. Her Bayonetta glasses are very of the moment, too.