The fashion month train is chugging along. After the first stop in New York, where industry insiders spent six consecutive days bopping around Manhattan to take in all the new lewks, everyone has now made their way across the pond for London Fashion Week. This season is particularly special for British folks as LFW is honoring its 40th anniversary. As such, it seems every designer wants in on the festivities — considering there are a whopping 44 shows and 15 presentations (plus tons of parties) packed into just five days. And judging by the top-notch street style looks captured outside the LFW Fall/Winter 2024 shows, attendees also came ready to celebrate the milestone.

For those eager to learn how to dress like a London street style star, there are a few trending looks you should know about. For one, show-goers are embracing the red shoe craze running rampant right now. Some attendees are opting for chic chunky heels (paired with matching tights, obviously), while others are hitting the streets in winter-approved ankle boots rendered in the intense hue. Not to mention, the Brits are always ahead of the game when it comes to smart styling hacks, and this season is no different. Unexpected layering ideas — such as a lace long-sleeve top under a short puff-sleeve jacket — are specifically dominating the fashion scene.

Keep scrolling ahead to see TZR’s favorite street style looks so far at LFW. Keep coming back for more because there’s no doubt the Brits have plenty of sartorial tricks up their sleeves.

Day 1

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Here, the aforementioned styling trick — a skin-tight lace top underneath a voluminous coat. Instead of a jacket, this could also work with a roomy short-sleeve tee, if you’re feeling adventurous.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

If you’ve been thinking about giving the red accessories trend a go, take this as your sign that it’s not too late.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

A neon bag and animal print boots are key to zhuzhing up an otherwise understated outfit.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

We’re now itching for a colorful, ultra-puffy coat — how about you?

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Fact: Luxe winter whites will always be en vogue.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Editor Tara Gonzalez gave a masterclass in wearing the dress-over-pants trend.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

This attendee also got the red shoe memo. We love how she married the striking shade with a rich maroon coat.