Regardless of your feelings on the whole end-of-summer thing, it can collectively be agreed upon: one of the best things about this weird, transitional season is the annual Venice Film Festival’s beauty looks. No matter how many other celebrity-heavy events or award shows may be ahead (or may not be, SAG-AFTRA strike dependent), something about the temperate Mediterranean air, outdoor red carpets, and wide range of event formality always brings out everyone’s aesthetic best. A late-night premiere might call for extreme, old-school drama, for example, while a daytime photocall or luxury brand-sponsored parties consistently attract playful, more experimental hairstyle-makeup combinations. If you’re charging full-force into fall beauty or still clinging to the sweet simplicity of summertime, Venice’s A-list attendees have something for every sort of sensibility.

The festivities only kicked off on Sept. 1 and they’ve already delivered so many notable moments. You could practically feel Italy taking in a collective breath when Kerry Washington debuted her party-perfect lob, paired with dramatic lashes and sparkly makeup to match her minidress. Meanwhile, on-screen sisters Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow looked like real-life siblings as they embraced maximalist, retro-inspired hairstyles for a makeshift Euphoria reunion on the red carpet. Ahead, some of the 2023 Venice Film Festival’s best beauty moments so far, with even more to come.

Amal Clooney

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With her artfully-placed highlights and warm bronzer — not to mention that especially ethereal-looking shimmer eyeshadow — Clooney keeps the summer spirit alive at the festival’s DVF Awards. Dimitris Giannetos handled both her hair and makeup for the night, first prepping her skin with some high-tech CurrentBody tools before going in with Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics.

Sydney Sweeney

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sweeney’s made a few appearances at the festival this year, but her vintage-inspired gown and off-center curls at Giorgio Armani’s One Night In Venice event harken back to Hollywood’s earliest days. As an Armani Beauty muse, she wore a full face of makeup by the brand, including her soft cat-eye created by celebrity artist Melissa Hernandez.

Kerry Washington

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Artfully combining free-spirited summer beauty with an exciting holiday party preview (so much sparkle), Washington’s radiant, pink-highlighted cheeks and shiny medium-length hair create the sort of look you immediately add to the F/W 2023 vision board. Celebrity hairstylist Rio Sreedharan and makeup artist Billie Gene brought it all to life.

Sadie Sink

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fresh-faced and glowing in a pared-down Armani Beauty makeup look and pulled-back hairstyle that puts the focus on her daring, jewel-covered gown, Sink’s understated glamour is thanks to makeup artist Nina Park and hairstylist Tommy Buckett.

Camila Mendes

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sultry? Check. Sophisticated? Check. Somehow also perfectly lining up with so many of the internet’s favorite beauty trends of the moment. Mendes’ high, artfully-undone updo and its trailing, face-framing pieces mirror the fabric and movement in her gown — the work of hairstylist Peter Lux.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

It doesn’t get chicer (or more perfectly European summer-y) than Gyllenhaal in a crisp white button-down with Emma Day-applied red lipstick and the ultimate pixie. Her glamorously gamine cut was expertly tousled by hairstylist Tommy Buckett.

Carla Bruni

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Hello, eternal elegance. Bruni’s soft side-bangs are so sultry and timeless, but her eye color-emphasizing “latte makeup” is so fun and so now. Celebrated artist Massimo Serini handled both her hair and cosmetics for Venice’s big amfAR gala.

Dominique Fishback

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Miu Miu’s 26th annual Women’s Tales project celebrates the brightest young stars in film — Fishback and her long, highlighted twists and rose-tinted makeup are the perfect example, too. Hairstylist Dionne Smith nailed voluminous updo, while Billie Gene supplied the flower-fresh cosmetics.

Maude Apatow

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The perfect counterbalance to friend Sweeney’s dramatic black gown, Apatow lit up the Armani event with an elaborate silver gown and an equally-shiny updo by Peter Lux. She too went the rosy makeup route, with bud-colored lips and smoked-out cat-eye makeup by Mélanie Inglessis.