Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, the Hollywood crowd managed to squeeze in one more eventful award show before the grand finale: the 38th Independent Spirit Awards. On March 4, the finest actors and cast ensembles gathered for the annual soirée, which honors the best independent films and television series. Many of the stars who attend are also often Academy Award nominees, and their 2023 Independent Spirit Awards fashion looks rival those seen on the Oscars red carpet.

The night’s attendees included Oscar-nominated actors Michelle Yeoh, who wore a gorgeous custom blue gown from Gucci, and Cate Blanchett, dressed in a caped set from Loewe. Yeoh took home the Spirit Award for Best Lead Performance for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Meanwhile, her costar in the movie, Stephanie Hsu, won Best Breakthrough Performance. Hsu, opted for a black and white dress from Malaysian designer Khoon Hooi for her big night.

Although gowns certainly dominated the red carpet style, as you’ll see ahead, several stars, like Blanchett, seemed to prefer pants. For example, Jenny Slate and Aubrey Plaza — in Thom Browne and Saint Laurent, respectively — traded in their frocks for tailored trousers. Get a closer look at the aforementioned celebrity outfits below, alongside other beautifully styled attendees.

Cate Blanchett

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Blanchett wore a cape-sleeve asymmetric jacket and trousers with blue piping from Loewe.

Quinta Brunson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Abbott Elementary actor wore a canary-yellow feathered gown from Aliétte.

Michelle Yeoh

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The actor wore a custom royal-blue velvet gown with plissé ruffles from Gucci.

Haley Lu Richardson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Richardson wore a silver glittery set from Rodarte and styled it with Swarovski jewelry, Aldo shoes, and a Roger Vivier bag.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Turner-Smith wore an Elie Saab Haute Couture number with Anita Ko jewelry.

Aubrey Plaza

jemal Countess/WireImage

Plaza wore a Saint Laurent suit with strong shoulders and Mejuri jewelry.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Jemal Countess/WireImage

The actor wore a Lena Erziak ruffle mini dress with Le Vian Jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Stephanie Hsu

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hsu wore a Khoon Hooi dress and Delfina Delettrez jewelry.

Rooney Mara

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Mara wore a vintage Givenchy set.

Claire Foy

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Foy wore a sparkly Carolina Herrera dress.

Danielle Deadwyler

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The actor wore Chanel.

Gabrielle Union

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Union wore a purple sequin-embroidered jacket and skirt set from Gucci.

Jenny Slate

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Slate wore a Thom Browne creation.

Simona Tabasco

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The White Lotus actor wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier slinky slip and Anita Ko jewelry.

Beatrice Grannò

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Grannò wore a silver sequin-embroidered jacket with leather trousers and gloves from Gucci.