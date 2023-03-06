(Red Carpet)
The 2023 Independent Spirit Film Awards Was Packed With Powerful Stars & Outfits
Cate Blanchett’s look is so good.
Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, the Hollywood crowd managed to squeeze in one more eventful award show before the grand finale: the 38th Independent Spirit Awards. On March 4, the finest actors and cast ensembles gathered for the annual soirée, which honors the best independent films and television series. Many of the stars who attend are also often Academy Award nominees, and their 2023 Independent Spirit Awards fashion looks rival those seen on the Oscars red carpet.
The night’s attendees included Oscar-nominated actors Michelle Yeoh, who wore a gorgeous custom blue gown from Gucci, and Cate Blanchett, dressed in a caped set from Loewe. Yeoh took home the Spirit Award for Best Lead Performance for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Meanwhile, her costar in the movie, Stephanie Hsu, won Best Breakthrough Performance. Hsu, opted for a black and white dress from Malaysian designer Khoon Hooi for her big night.
Although gowns certainly dominated the red carpet style, as you’ll see ahead, several stars, like Blanchett, seemed to prefer pants. For example, Jenny Slate and Aubrey Plaza — in Thom Browne and Saint Laurent, respectively — traded in their frocks for tailored trousers. Get a closer look at the aforementioned celebrity outfits below, alongside other beautifully styled attendees.
Cate Blanchett
Blanchett wore a cape-sleeve asymmetric jacket and trousers with blue piping from Loewe.
Quinta Brunson
The Abbott Elementary actor wore a canary-yellow feathered gown from Aliétte.
Michelle Yeoh
The actor wore a custom royal-blue velvet gown with plissé ruffles from Gucci.
Haley Lu Richardson
Richardson wore a silver glittery set from Rodarte and styled it with Swarovski jewelry, Aldo shoes, and a Roger Vivier bag.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Turner-Smith wore an Elie Saab Haute Couture number with Anita Ko jewelry.
Aubrey Plaza
Plaza wore a Saint Laurent suit with strong shoulders and Mejuri jewelry.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
The actor wore a Lena Erziak ruffle mini dress with Le Vian Jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Stephanie Hsu
Hsu wore a Khoon Hooi dress and Delfina Delettrez jewelry.
Rooney Mara
Mara wore a vintage Givenchy set.
Claire Foy
Foy wore a sparkly Carolina Herrera dress.
Danielle Deadwyler
The actor wore Chanel.
Gabrielle Union
Union wore a purple sequin-embroidered jacket and skirt set from Gucci.
Jenny Slate
Slate wore a Thom Browne creation.
Simona Tabasco
The White Lotus actor wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier slinky slip and Anita Ko jewelry.
Beatrice Grannò
Grannò wore a silver sequin-embroidered jacket with leather trousers and gloves from Gucci.