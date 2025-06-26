Amal Clooney proved there’s nothing more goddess-like than a crisp white dress in summertime when she stepped out for The King's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards 2025 in London on Thursday afternoon. The human rights lawyer joined her husband George and The Trust’s longtime ambassador, beauty maven, Charlotte Tilbury on the red carpet in typical traffic-stopping fashion.

Clooney — who famously styles herself — opted to stick to her tried-and-true approach: classic and timeless glamour. The mom-of-two, 47, chose a sleek white gown with a silver hardware-adorned halter neck fit. (Yes, halter necks really do seem to be the silhouette of the moment.)

The scene-stealing gown also featured a high slit on the leg, and Clooney teamed it with a vintage-style hardshell clutch and pointed-toe pumps in a complementary cool-toned metallic shade. Naturally, the Charlotte Tilbury team were on hand to ensure her glam was nothing short of sublime too.

Through their non-profit organization, The Clooney Foundation For Justice, the duo have recently partnered with King Charles and The King’s Trust to further the global charity’s mission. Thursday’s awards celebration at The Royal Festival Hall in the English capital will serve to recognize the achievements of the change-makers supported by The Trust.

Tilbury and Clooney were joined on the red carpet by this year’s recipient of the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award, Alice Ngitira. The 19-year-old entrepreneur was praised by Clooney for turning her aptitude for traditional Kenyan craft into a thriving business to support her family.

Amal Clooney, Alice Ngitira, Charlotte Tilbury
George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Inside the reception, guests also included actor Naomie Harris, TV hosts Rylan Clark and Jenni Falconer, authors Elizabeth Day and Candice Brathwaite, reality stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, and model Chloe Lloyd.

On Wednesday evening, ahead of the subsequent red carpet ceremony, the Clooneys joined King Charles at Buckingham Palace for a private reception celebrating this year’s winners. Also in attendance was supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and English entertainers like Declan Donnelly and Rochelle Humes.

This September, the Clooneys will be on hosting duty themselves, as they recognize individuals who have overcome human rights issues and adversity at their annual Albies Awards in Manhattan.